How to get Garden Horizons dawnfruit

If you want the Garden Horizons dawnfruit, we can tell you everything you need to know, including the one way to obtain it.

Garden Horizons dawnfruit: a character holding a dawnfruit seed while stood on some grass
There are plenty of plants to get your hands on in this Roblox experience, but having the Garden Horizons dawnfruit is a flex that everyone with a green thumb wants to be able to pull. However, getting one isn't as simple as you might think; allow us to explain the one way you can get one.

Here's what you need to know about the Gadren Horizons dawnfruit:

What is the Garden Horizons dawnfruit?

The dawnfruit is one of the many plants you can get in the game, with it debuting on February 22, 2026. Looking at it, the dawnfruit resembles the sun, which also explains the name. It takes just under 13 minutes to grow crops, and you can harvest multiple crops at a time. You can sell the produce you get from the dawnfruit for $600 in-game, which is an excellent profit.

Garden horizons dawnfruit: a brown tree with an orange bulb in front of a blurred screenshot

How do I get the Garden Horizons dawnfruit?

There's just one way to get the dawnfruit in Garden Horizons, and it involves joining the Dawn Digital Roblox group. After you do that, jump into the game and use the codes DAWN and DAWNFRUIT; they both offer one dawnfruit seed, giving you the opportunity to get two dawnfruit plants.

It's important to note that dawn seeds and dawnfruit seeds aren't the same; the former offers different plants, such as dawn blossom and sunpetal. Dawn seeds can't give you the dawnfruit plant.

