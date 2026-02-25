Garden Horizons gear and tools guide

Put down your swords and your guns, and pick up a trowel instead. Garden Horizons is the peaceful escape we both want for everyday life, with plenty of croppity crops to be growing in Roblox right now. But if you're wondering why you can't turn your garden into lush greenery, it's likely because you need the right Garden Horizons gear.

Whether you're new to the game or just need a refresher, I'll walk you through what you need to know about the various Garden Horizons tools, from what they are to how many you can get in-game.

Here's everything you need to know about Garden Horizons gear:

What is gear in Garden Horizons?

In Garden Horizons, gear is different pieces of equipment that you can use for various gardening purposes. Just like real life, you have things like a watering can to sprinkle your seeds with a bit of H20 or a sprinkler so you can maintain your plants consistently. These are essential for growing your seeds, but they're not exactly cheap.

Gear also falls into different tiers, ranging from Common to Legendary. Before you start using them, make sure you have some seeds to plant by checking out our list of Garden Horizons codes.

How many pieces of gear are in Garden Horizons?

Right now, there are six pieces of gear in Garden Horizons. Each of them serves a special purpose, from boosting your crop growth to harvesting fruits in one fell swoop. If you're wondering what gears are available, here's a quick rundown.

Gear Effect Rarity Cost Watering can Use it to water seeds to grow them faster Common $5K Basic sprinkler Boosts your crop growth and fruit size. Lasts up to five minutes Uncommon $15K Harvest bell Harvest all fruits at once Rare $35K Turbo sprinkler Boost your crop growth, but it lasts ten minutes Epic $60K Favorite tool Favorite fruits to prevent collection Epic $80K Super sprinkler The best way to boost crop growth, as it lasts 15 minutes Legendary $100K

How do I get more gear in Garden Horizons?

If you want more tools in Garden Horizons, you can get them by interacting with Molly's Gear Shop. This tucked-away POI is found to the left of Bill's Shop, and is the main place to fulfil all your gear needs. You can interact with Molly's Gear Shop by pressing E, tapping it on your mobile, or pressing the corresponding button on console. Simply choose which gear you want and tap 'buy'.

Gears can run out, though. I recommend going back to Molly's Gear Shop after each Garden Horizons weather event. The shop also has a timer, so you can see when the next restock is coming to the game. Restocks also affect rarity, so keep that in mind.

What is the best gear in Garden Horizons?

The best gear in Garden Horizons is the sprinklers. While the watering van is helpful, sprinklers cover larger areas across your garden and can last for up to 15 minutes when activated. They also increase your crop growth and fruit size.