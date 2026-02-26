All Garden Horizons mutations and variants

If you're looking to make a real profit, you're going to need to know about Garden Horizons mutations and variants that appear in the game. These can make your crops worth a lot more by adding, essentially, a status condition and a higher rarity to each piece of produce.
Of course, the easy way to get some more cash in the game is to use the new Garden Horizons codes, which also give you Garden Horizons seeds to plant for more - hopefully mutated - crops.
All Garden Horizons mutations
When growing your Garden Horizons plants, there's a chance for them to gain one of the following mutations:
|Mutation
|Multiplier
|Requirement
|Rarity
|Foggy
|1x
|Foggy weather
|Common
|Flooded
|2x
|Rainy weather
|Common
|Soaked
|1x
|Rainy weather
|Common
|Chilled
|1x
|Snowy weather
|Common
|Snowy
|2x
|Snowy weather
|Uncommon
|Sand
|2.5x
|Sandstorm weather
|Uncommon
|Tidal
|3x
|Tsunami weather
|Uncommon
|Frostbit
|3.5x
|Requires rain and snowy mutations
|Rare
|Mossy
|3.5x
|Requires foggy and chilled mutations
|Rare
|Shocked
|4.5x
|Thunderstorm weather
|Very rare
|Muddy
|4.5x
|Requires flooded and sandy mutations
|Very rare
|Galactic
|5x
|Black Hole event
|Very rare
|Meteoric
|10x
|Meteor Shower event
|Extreme
|Starstruck
|6.5x
|Starfall event
|Extreme
|Nova
|6.5x
|Black Hole event
|Extreme
All Garden Horizons variants
You can also get the following variants on top of the mutations, which also offer a multiplier in selling price:
- Unripe - 1x
- Ripened - 2x
- Lush - 3x
- Silver - +2x on top of existing multiplier
- Gold - +5x on top of existing multiplier
What are Garden Horizons mutations?
Mutations are changes that your crops can go through while growing. They're mostly weather-related, but other events in-game can apply them. Some even occur when two other mutations already exist. Some can't exist at the same time - flooded and soaked, then snowy and chilled cannot exist together. You can use the trait Vibrant to boost your chance of getting mutations.
As for how much they change selling prices, it's important to note that mutations can stack. So, if you had both a snowy and sandy mutation on a single plant, it would gain 4.5x, as snowy provides 2x the price and sandy provides 2.5x.
What are variations in Garden Horizons?
Variations are another condition that happens as your crops grow; however, every plant has a variation, though not every plant gets a mutation. These again improve the selling price, earning you more shillings.