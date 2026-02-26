All Garden Horizons mutations and variants

If you're looking to make a real profit, you're going to need to know about Garden Horizons mutations and variants that appear in the game. These can make your crops worth a lot more by adding, essentially, a status condition and a higher rarity to each piece of produce.

Of course, the easy way to get some more cash in the game is to use the new Garden Horizons codes, which also give you Garden Horizons seeds to plant for more - hopefully mutated - crops.

All Garden Horizons mutations

When growing your Garden Horizons plants, there's a chance for them to gain one of the following mutations:

Mutation Multiplier Requirement Rarity Foggy 1x Foggy weather Common Flooded 2x Rainy weather Common Soaked 1x Rainy weather Common Chilled 1x Snowy weather Common Snowy 2x Snowy weather Uncommon Sand 2.5x Sandstorm weather Uncommon Tidal 3x Tsunami weather Uncommon Frostbit 3.5x Requires rain and snowy mutations Rare Mossy 3.5x Requires foggy and chilled mutations Rare Shocked 4.5x Thunderstorm weather Very rare Muddy 4.5x Requires flooded and sandy mutations Very rare Galactic 5x Black Hole event Very rare Meteoric 10x Meteor Shower event Extreme Starstruck 6.5x Starfall event Extreme Nova 6.5x Black Hole event Extreme

All Garden Horizons variants

You can also get the following variants on top of the mutations, which also offer a multiplier in selling price:

Unripe - 1x

- 1x Ripened - 2x

- 2x Lush - 3x

- 3x Silver - +2x on top of existing multiplier

- +2x on top of existing multiplier Gold - +5x on top of existing multiplier

What are Garden Horizons mutations?

Mutations are changes that your crops can go through while growing. They're mostly weather-related, but other events in-game can apply them. Some even occur when two other mutations already exist. Some can't exist at the same time - flooded and soaked, then snowy and chilled cannot exist together. You can use the trait Vibrant to boost your chance of getting mutations.

As for how much they change selling prices, it's important to note that mutations can stack. So, if you had both a snowy and sandy mutation on a single plant, it would gain 4.5x, as snowy provides 2x the price and sandy provides 2.5x.

What are variations in Garden Horizons?

Variations are another condition that happens as your crops grow; however, every plant has a variation, though not every plant gets a mutation. These again improve the selling price, earning you more shillings.