Owning a garden in real life can be a hassle. So, we recommend you raise some Garden Horizons plants in the farming-based Roblox game instead. There are tons of varieties for you to plant and pick, from the classic corn to the mysterious dawn fruit.

Of course, you're going to want to use the new Garden Horizons codes to get some in-game freebies, like sprinklers, seed packs, and currency to spend on more growable greenery.

All Garden Horizons plants

Here are all the available plants in Garden Horizons, sorted by rarity - including the elusive Garden Horizons Dawnfruit. You can also see whether each plant yields a single harvest or whether you can pick it multiple times.

Plant Rarity Harvest Carrot Common Single Corn Common Single Dandelion Common Single Sunpetal Common Single Bell Pepper Uncommon Single Goldenberry Uncommon Single Mushroom Uncommon Multiple Onion Uncommon Single Strawberry Uncommon Multiple Amberpine Rare Single Apple Rare Multiple Beetroot Rare Single Birch Rare Single Rose Rare Multiple Tomato Rare Single Banana Epic Single Emberwood Epic Single Orange Epic Single Plum Epic Multiple Pomegranate Epic Single Potato Epic Multiple Wheat Epic Single Cabbage Legendary Single Cherry Legendary Multiple Dawn Blossom Legendary Special Dawnfruit Legendary Single Olive Legendary Single

What are Garden Horizons plants?

Simply put, the plants in Garden Horizons are your crops. They're what you plant, grow, harvest, and then sell for a profit. They grow through phases - unripe, ripened, and lush - the later you pick, the more you earn. The rarer the plant, the more it sells for, as well.

Where do I get more Garden Horizons plants?

To get more greenery in your plot, you need some Garden Horizons seeds. Our guide goes over how to get them, how much they cost, and which seeds you can easily attain in the green-thumbed game.