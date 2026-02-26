All Garden Horizons plants

Check out all of the Garden Horizons plants you can grow in this luscious Roblox game, then sell for a quick profit.

garden horizons plants - a character with pink hair standing in a garden
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Owning a garden in real life can be a hassle. So, we recommend you raise some Garden Horizons plants in the farming-based Roblox game instead. There are tons of varieties for you to plant and pick, from the classic corn to the mysterious dawn fruit.

Of course, you're going to want to use the new Garden Horizons codes to get some in-game freebies, like sprinklers, seed packs, and currency to spend on more growable greenery.

All Garden Horizons plants

Here are all the available plants in Garden Horizons, sorted by rarity - including the elusive Garden Horizons Dawnfruit. You can also see whether each plant yields a single harvest or whether you can pick it multiple times.

Plant Rarity Harvest
Carrot Common Single
Corn Common Single
Dandelion Common Single
Sunpetal Common Single
Bell Pepper Uncommon Single
Goldenberry Uncommon Single
Mushroom Uncommon Multiple
Onion Uncommon Single
Strawberry Uncommon Multiple
Amberpine Rare Single
Apple Rare Multiple
Beetroot Rare Single
Birch Rare Single
Rose Rare Multiple
Tomato Rare Single
Banana Epic Single
Emberwood Epic Single
Orange Epic Single
Plum Epic Multiple
Pomegranate Epic Single
Potato Epic Multiple
Wheat Epic Single
Cabbage Legendary Single
Cherry Legendary Multiple
Dawn Blossom Legendary Special
Dawnfruit Legendary Single
Olive Legendary Single

a variety of garden horizons plants growing in a garden plot

What are Garden Horizons plants?

Simply put, the plants in Garden Horizons are your crops. They're what you plant, grow, harvest, and then sell for a profit. They grow through phases - unripe, ripened, and lush - the later you pick, the more you earn. The rarer the plant, the more it sells for, as well.

Where do I get more Garden Horizons plants?

To get more greenery in your plot, you need some Garden Horizons seeds. Our guide goes over how to get them, how much they cost, and which seeds you can easily attain in the green-thumbed game.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.