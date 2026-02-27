Garden Horizons quests guide

While there aren't any story-related Garden Horizons quests, you can earn a number of rewards from its daily and weekly quest systems. If you're wondering what you can get by doing quests and how to refresh them, you're in the right place.

To get even more goodies without having to do any of the work, we suggest you redeem some Garden Horizons codes. After all, you can never have too many shillings and seeds.

How do I get daily Garden Horizons quests?

The game will tell you where to locate quests in the tutorial, but in case you skipped it, you can find them on the quest board. This is located in the area by the seed and gear shops. If you teleport to the 'seed' or 'sell' areas, just turn around, and you should see the quest board to your left-hand side, near the fountain.

Daily Garden Horizons quests

Daily quests, as the name would suggest, refresh every 24 hours. You can also pay 100k shillings to refresh them manually. These quests often require you to do anything from harvesting a particular Garden Horizon plant to planting a number of Garden Horizons seeds. Once you've finished, you can also pay shillings to get another quest early. Each extra quest costs 50k shillings.

Rewards come in the form of shillings (typically between 500 and 5k) and Gardener Seed packs. These packs contain standard seeds, like carrots, onions, and mushrooms, that you can otherwise purchase at Bill's seed shop, and can be useful if you're waiting for a restock on a standard seed. We recommend you wait for some good Garden Horizons weather before opening and planting these.

Weekly Garden Horizons quests

There are also quests that reset weekly. These are often much more difficult to achieve than the daily ones - they may involve earning or spending a certain amount of shillings or harvesting a large number of crops - but, naturally, you have longer to do so. You can't pay to manually reset weekly quests, but there are a number of quests you can complete, so if you're having trouble with one, there's still hope. As with dailies, you can get weeklies early by paying shillings, but because the latter are so lucrative, it comes at a cost of 350k per quest.

The rewards for weekly quests are well worth it, as not only can you get a large number of shillings, but you can also get Dawn Seed packs. This pack gives you a guaranteed rare or higher seed and has a legendary drop rate of 4%. Outside of paying real money to get seed packs with Robux, this is the only way to get your hands on these seeds, so weeklies are particularly useful for the free-to-play experience. It's absolutely essential that you wait for good weather to open and plant these packs, as you want to give your legendary seed the best chance of having a Garden Horizons mutation.