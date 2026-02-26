All Garden Horizons seed packs and seeds

Roblox farming games are so back, and with Garden Horizons, seeds are all about luck and timing. If you're stuck wondering how to get the rarest crops, keep missing the restocks, and want to know about those limited edition seeds, we've got your back with the intel you need.
You're definitely going to need some Garden Horizons codes if you want to maximize your chances at getting some great seeds, as they can offer exclusive seeds, packs, and currency with which you can get your grubby paws on some expensive seeds.
All standard Garden Horizons seeds
Below, you can find every Garden Horizons seed that can be bought at any time with the in-game currency, shillings. Any seed not on this list is a limited or paywalled one.
|Seed
|Price (Shillings)
|Rarity
|Apple
|7k
|Rare
|Banana
|30k
|Epic
|Beetroot
|2.5k
|Rare
|Cabbage
|150k
|Legendary
|Carrot
|20
|Common
|Cherry
|1m
|Legendary
|Corn
|100
|Common
|Mushroom
|1.5k
|Uncommon
|Onion
|200
|Uncommon
|Plum
|60k
|Epic
|Potato
|100k
|Epic
|Rose
|10k
|Rare
|Strawberry
|800
|Uncommon
|Tomato
|4k
|Rare
|Wheat
|12k
|Epic
Garden Horizons Seed Shop
To purchase standard seeds, you should visit the NPC Bill at his stall. Bill's stock refreshes every five minutes, and often sells out instantly, so you've got to be prepared to go to war for the Garden Horizons plants you want for your plot. Restocks are also random, and rarer seeds are less likely to be restocked. Essentially, make sure you keep an eye on the time, and head to the shop before it restocks. We also recommend hovering over the 'buy' button of your desired seed.
Garden Horizons Limited Seeds
Whether in packs or via joining the group, Garden Horizons has a ton of limited-time seeds on top of the usual selection. Check out the limited seeds below.
Premium Gardener Seed Pack Garden Horizons seeds
The following seeds are only dropped from the limited-time Premium Gardener seed pack, which you can only buy with Robux or get via codes. You can buy one pack for 169 Robux, three for 449, and ten for 1,299. As you have to use real money for these seeds, be careful if trying to pull a specific seed - in many cases, it is not worth it.
|Seed
|Chance to drop (%)
|Rarity
|Bell Pepper
|33
|Uncommon
|Birch
|16
|Rare
|Dandelion
|44
|Common
|Olive
|1.5
|Legendary
|Orange
|5.5
|Epic
Premium Dawn Seed Pack Garden Horizons seeds
The following seeds are dropped from the limited-time Premium Dawn Seed Pack exclusively. This pack has the same prices as the other pack, and costs real money, so, as before, exercise caution when purchasing it.
|Seed
|Chance to drop (%)
|Rarity
|Amberpine
|16
|Rare
|Dawn Blossom
|1.5
|Legendary
|Emberwood
|5.5
|Epic
|Goldenberry
|33
|Uncommon
|Sunpetal
|44
|Common
Other limited seeds
There are also other limited seeds available, namely Garden Horizons' Dawnfruit.
|Seed
|How to obtain
|Rarity
|Dawnfruit Seed
|Join the Dawn Digital Roblox group and redeem code DAWN.
|Legendary
That's all the Garden Horizons seed knowledge you need to have, so go out there and get planting.