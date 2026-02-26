All Garden Horizons seed packs and seeds

Roblox farming games are so back, and with Garden Horizons, seeds are all about luck and timing. If you're stuck wondering how to get the rarest crops, keep missing the restocks, and want to know about those limited edition seeds, we've got your back with the intel you need.

You're definitely going to need some Garden Horizons codes if you want to maximize your chances at getting some great seeds, as they can offer exclusive seeds, packs, and currency with which you can get your grubby paws on some expensive seeds.

All standard Garden Horizons seeds

Below, you can find every Garden Horizons seed that can be bought at any time with the in-game currency, shillings. Any seed not on this list is a limited or paywalled one.

Seed Price (Shillings) Rarity Apple 7k Rare Banana 30k Epic Beetroot 2.5k Rare Cabbage 150k Legendary Carrot 20 Common Cherry 1m Legendary Corn 100 Common Mushroom 1.5k Uncommon Onion 200 Uncommon Plum 60k Epic Potato 100k Epic Rose 10k Rare Strawberry 800 Uncommon Tomato 4k Rare Wheat 12k Epic

Garden Horizons Seed Shop

To purchase standard seeds, you should visit the NPC Bill at his stall. Bill's stock refreshes every five minutes, and often sells out instantly, so you've got to be prepared to go to war for the Garden Horizons plants you want for your plot. Restocks are also random, and rarer seeds are less likely to be restocked. Essentially, make sure you keep an eye on the time, and head to the shop before it restocks. We also recommend hovering over the 'buy' button of your desired seed.

Garden Horizons Limited Seeds

Whether in packs or via joining the group, Garden Horizons has a ton of limited-time seeds on top of the usual selection. Check out the limited seeds below.

Premium Gardener Seed Pack Garden Horizons seeds

The following seeds are only dropped from the limited-time Premium Gardener seed pack, which you can only buy with Robux or get via codes. You can buy one pack for 169 Robux, three for 449, and ten for 1,299. As you have to use real money for these seeds, be careful if trying to pull a specific seed - in many cases, it is not worth it.

Seed Chance to drop (%) Rarity Bell Pepper 33 Uncommon Birch 16 Rare Dandelion 44 Common Olive 1.5 Legendary Orange 5.5 Epic

Premium Dawn Seed Pack Garden Horizons seeds

The following seeds are dropped from the limited-time Premium Dawn Seed Pack exclusively. This pack has the same prices as the other pack, and costs real money, so, as before, exercise caution when purchasing it.

Seed Chance to drop (%) Rarity Amberpine 16 Rare Dawn Blossom 1.5 Legendary Emberwood 5.5 Epic Goldenberry 33 Uncommon Sunpetal 44 Common

Other limited seeds

There are also other limited seeds available, namely Garden Horizons' Dawnfruit.

Seed How to obtain Rarity Dawnfruit Seed Join the Dawn Digital Roblox group and redeem code DAWN. Legendary

That's all the Garden Horizons seed knowledge you need to have, so go out there and get planting.