Garden Horizons weather guide

At first glance, Garden Horizons' weather may not seem like a big deal, but the various weather conditions can make (or break) your harvest. Luckily, we have all the info you're going to need to make your plot a success, including all the weather events, the mutations they produce, and how rare they are.

You'll probably need some Garden Horizons codes to make sure you actually have enough money to buy everything you need to prepare yourself for a storm.

All Garden Horizons weather events

Below are all the Garden Horizons weather events currently in rotation in the game. Most weather cycles have associated Garden Horizons mutations, so make the most of whatever you get given by growing as many Garden Horizons plants as you can in the time you get.

Weather Mutation(s) produced Additional information Rarity Black Hole Galactic, Nova N/A Special event Fog Foggy, Mossy (with snow) N/A Common Lucky Block Seed Rain N/A Drops seeds from the sky Special event Meteor Shower Meteoric N/A Special event Rain Flooded, Soaked, Frostbit (with rain), Muddy (with sandstorm) +25% growth speed Common Sandstorm Sandy, Muddy (with rain) N/A Rare Snow Chilled, Snowy, Frostbit (with rain), Mossy (with fog) +50% growth speed Rare Starfall Starstruck N/A Special event Storm Shocked N/A Uncommon Sunny N/A N/A Common Tsunami Tidal N/A Uncommon

Garden Horizons weather cycle

Every weather has a cycle of five minutes, and this syncs up with the Garden Horizon seeds shop restock. This means you can buy seeds in accordance with the weather. For example, when it comes to seeds that take a long time to grow, like ones from special packs, you could grow them during rain or snow, as they have a speed boost on top of the usual mutation chance.