Garden Horizons weather guide

Learn about the changing of the seasons in this Garden Horizons weather guide, including how likely each event is to appear over your plot.

Garden Horizons weather - Roblox figure stands in the main plaza of the game in the sunshine, with a house behind them
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

At first glance, Garden Horizons' weather may not seem like a big deal, but the various weather conditions can make (or break) your harvest. Luckily, we have all the info you're going to need to make your plot a success, including all the weather events, the mutations they produce, and how rare they are.

You'll probably need some Garden Horizons codes to make sure you actually have enough money to buy everything you need to prepare yourself for a storm.

All Garden Horizons weather events

Below are all the Garden Horizons weather events currently in rotation in the game. Most weather cycles have associated Garden Horizons mutations, so make the most of whatever you get given by growing as many Garden Horizons plants as you can in the time you get.

Weather Mutation(s) produced Additional information Rarity
Black Hole Galactic, Nova N/A Special event
Fog Foggy, Mossy (with snow) N/A Common
Lucky Block Seed Rain N/A Drops seeds from the sky Special event
Meteor Shower Meteoric N/A Special event
Rain Flooded, Soaked, Frostbit (with rain), Muddy (with sandstorm) +25% growth speed Common
Sandstorm Sandy, Muddy (with rain) N/A Rare
Snow Chilled, Snowy, Frostbit (with rain), Mossy (with fog) +50% growth speed Rare
Starfall Starstruck N/A Special event
Storm Shocked N/A Uncommon
Sunny N/A N/A Common
Tsunami Tidal N/A Uncommon
YouTube Thumbnail

Garden Horizons weather cycle

Every weather has a cycle of five minutes, and this syncs up with the Garden Horizon seeds shop restock. This means you can buy seeds in accordance with the weather. For example, when it comes to seeds that take a long time to grow, like ones from special packs, you could grow them during rain or snow, as they have a speed boost on top of the usual mutation chance.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.