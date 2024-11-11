Two types of weapons come together in Garena’s Free Fire Blue Lock collaboration, bringing the immensely popular sports anime to the world of battle royales. You can unlock tons of themed goodies in the exclusive event to show your support for two of the show’s star strikers.

At first glance, the worlds of soccer and battle royale games couldn’t seem further apart, but the intense competition in Blue Lock to become Japan’s best striker is oddly similar. Main characters Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi join the fight in Garena Free Fire in the form of character skins, while their genius soccer ‘weapons’ transform into emotes for you to show off on the battlefield.

As well as adding Isagi and Nagi to your roster, you can unlock a soccer ball-themed parachute and Blue Lock-inspired weapon and vehicle skins by completing various in-game missions during the event period. Use Isagi’s spatial awareness to plan your offensive and employ Nagi’s trapping ability to take down your opponents with ease.

When is the Free Fire Blue Lock crossover event?

The Blue Lock boys are joining Free Fire from November 20 to December 8, 2024. Make sure you log in during this time to grab your freebies and take part in the event missions.

That’s everything you need to know about the Free Fire Blue Lock crossover event. If you’re after some more diamonds, make sure to check out our Free Fire codes next. Alternatively, learn more about the stars of Blue Lock in our guide to the best football games on Switch and mobile.