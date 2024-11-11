We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Swap guns for goals in Free Fire’s Blue Lock crossover and earn rare rewards

The Free Fire Blue Lock collaboration has us shooting enemies and shooting goals as battle royale mayhem meets intense soccer training.

Free Fire Blue Lock: Nagi and Isagi from the official Free Fire art
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Garena Free Fire 

Two types of weapons come together in Garena’s Free Fire Blue Lock collaboration, bringing the immensely popular sports anime to the world of battle royales. You can unlock tons of themed goodies in the exclusive event to show your support for two of the show’s star strikers.

At first glance, the worlds of soccer and battle royale games couldn’t seem further apart, but the intense competition in Blue Lock to become Japan’s best striker is oddly similar. Main characters Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi join the fight in Garena Free Fire in the form of character skins, while their genius soccer ‘weapons’ transform into emotes for you to show off on the battlefield.

As well as adding Isagi and Nagi to your roster, you can unlock a soccer ball-themed parachute and Blue Lock-inspired weapon and vehicle skins by completing various in-game missions during the event period. Use Isagi’s spatial awareness to plan your offensive and employ Nagi’s trapping ability to take down your opponents with ease.

When is the Free Fire Blue Lock crossover event?

The Blue Lock boys are joining Free Fire from November 20 to December 8, 2024. Make sure you log in during this time to grab your freebies and take part in the event missions.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything you need to know about the Free Fire Blue Lock crossover event. If you’re after some more diamonds, make sure to check out our Free Fire codes next. Alternatively, learn more about the stars of Blue Lock in our guide to the best football games on Switch and mobile.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.