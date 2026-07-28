Garena is giving Free Fire the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners treatment with a new anime series

Garena is heading into the world of animation with its first Free Fire anime, and it won't be too long before fans can watch it. Officially named Free Fire Daybreak, the series is set to premiere in Spring 2027 as part of a joint production between Garena and Kadokawa. Alongside the announcement, the companies are also sharing an initial look at the anime's art-style before a trailer arrives this week.

Set in the futuristic city of New Dawn, Free Fire Daybreak follows Kelly, a 16-year-old who wakes up with no memory of her past after becoming entangled in the Horizon Corporation's mysterious Project Bloom. As fragments of her memories begin to return, she discovers the powerful 'Limit Break' ability and joins a ragtag band of heroes to uncover the truth. With help from Hayato, Moco, and other allies, they'll band together to uncover the corporation's conspiracy before it threatens the future of New Dawn.

The newly released promotional art offers fans their first proper look at the anime's central cast, with Kelly, Hayato, and Moco standing together before the huge challenges ahead. It also teases Kelly's transformation through shattered glass reflections, hinting at the supernatural powers she'll possess in the show.

If you've played Free Fire before, you'll recognize a few familiar faces immediately, as the anime looks set to expand on the game's existing universe rather than tell a completely separate story.

Studio Candybox is handling animation, with Ken Takahashi directing the series, Hotaru Asafuji overseeing the screenplay, and Kouji Fujimoto composing the music. As I mentioned earlier, the series will premiere worldwide in Spring 2027, marking Garena's biggest expansion of the Free Fire franchise outside free mobile games.

Free Fire remains one of the world's biggest mobile battle royale games around. If you're bored with Fortnite or Warzone, then it could be the change in pace you're looking for. We'll get a better look when the trailer is released.

Until then, grab the latest Free Fire codes and be sure to find some squad mates over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.