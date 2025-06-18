Everyone is trying to carve out their slice of the battle royale genre, but Free Fire remains a stalwart in this highly competitive arena. Garena's immensely popular iPhone and Android shooter is turning eight, but that doesn't mean the developer is resting on its laurels. To mark the occasion, Garena is elevating the game's action with the Infinity and Celebration event, which promises to debut an entirely new feature alongside limited-time rewards.

Fortnite's Battle Bus and Call of Duty: Warzone's C-17 aircraft are pieces of iconography many of us dismiss, but these vehicles are the catalyst for the firefights ahead. Free Fire typically drops players from an airplane, too, but now, Garena is giving the free mobile game a makeover. For the first time in Free Fire history, you can create personalized train lobbies, which offer a unique space to flex your cosmetics.

Players "can decorate their trains with personal achievement boards, themed train skins, sky, and ground customizations, and unique visual effects," the developer expresses, while adding that you can also conjure up designs using a new "in-game AI tool that integrates their character outfits, adding a deeper, more immersive touch to the experience."

It reminds us of InZOI's cosmetic generation tools, so there's no doubt that we'll see interesting designs in the weeks to come. Trains, oddly enough, seem to be a prevalent theme of this anniversary event. Free Fire's traditional battle royale game mode gets a refresh, too, as players can, you guessed it, hop aboard various "themed Infinity trains." Appearing across eight train stations in-game, two trains will be active in any match at a time, with one designated for a single team.

Gain control of a train station and you can fast-track your way to the Infinity Ring, a new dynamic combat zone where "players can claim the Infinity Items, granting powerful perks such as unlimited Gloo Wall deployment for aggressive, high-momentum plays, Revival Cards that protect gear upon respawn, and Upgrade Chips and Inhalers to sustain their edge in battle." When it comes to free rewards, yes, the train theme continues.

The main prize for playing is the Beyond Infinity Male bundle, a train conductor-inspired outfit to commemorate the anniversary's chosen theme. Complete in-game missions, and this will automatically unlock with some grinding. Compete in Free Fire's pregame heat event from Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to Thursday, June 19, 2025, and you'll get your hands on the eighth anniversary Gloo Wall. Alternatively, the Gloo Wall Relay mode returns to earn this, too.

And if there wasn't already enough to get busy with, new Luck Royale events promise goodies such as Top Criminal 'Golden' skin, P90 'Gilded Corrosion', and more train-themed outfits.

