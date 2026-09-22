Garfield: Escape From Monday review - I'm quite happy here, actually

Our Verdict Garfield: Escape From Monday is pure platforming joy, featuring the dry wit that the orange cat is known for, along with vibrant levels that are great fun to wander through. However, the voice of Garfield does let the game down.

Sometimes I catch myself wondering why we don't have more games featuring the cat who hates Mondays, and clearly Osome Studio and Microids feel the same way. Garfield: Escape From Monday caught me off guard upon its reveal earlier this year, as a new 3D platformer for the lasagne-loving feline wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but I'm not complaining. Quite the opposite, actually.

While the name of the game might have you believing that Garfield is running from that day we all dread come Sunday night, he's actually trying to escape a dreamscape in which Chef Monday is trying to force him to… no, I can't say it. It's too horrid. Okay, don't say I didn't warn you. Chef Monday is trying to force our beloved Garfield to give up junk food and embrace vegetables! I've seen The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror; I know what happens when you eat broccoli, Monday.

That's the story of Garfield: Escape From Monday in a nutshell, as you need to help the titular cat navigate these nightmares and put an end to Chef Monday's healthy eating agenda. As a certified junk food lover, I'm happy to aid Garfield on his quest, just as soon as I finish my Big Mac. Immediately, it's clear the team at Osome Studio understands Garfield as a character, with writing that feels like it came straight out of his comics. This cat has some seriously dry humor, and it's on full display in this game, from his distaste for healthy food to being completely over Monday changing up his dreams.

There were numerous occasions when I couldn't help but chuckle at Garfield's quips, and I have to admit, he made a good point sometimes, too. Of course, while fun writing is good, a platformer will fall flat on its face if the levels and gameplay don't match up. Luckily, I can say that Escape From Monday is among the best platformers I have played in recent years, and not just because of how much I love that orange cat.

The level design is great, with each one offering something a bit different in terms of environment and enemy types, helping to keep things fresh even as you work through level after level. Beyond that, the actual platforming and jumping is good; it doesn't feel as though there's any delay or shortfall when you leap, which we all know can kill a platformer. There are also collectibles for you to keep an eye out for in the form of lasagne, encouraging you to look around carefully, rather than rush through.

Other than fun designs and funny character interactions, with Monday and Garfield being joined by familiar faces such as Jon and Odie, Escape From Monday takes a bit of inspiration from Mario games, dotting various outfits throughout the levels. Each one gives you a different ability - the first one you come across is a turkey costume, which allows you to go farther distances with extra jumps in the air.

While I have much praise to lavish on this game as a Garfield fan, there's something that I absolutely can't get on board with, and that's Garfield's voice - the first time I heard him speak, it genuinely made me squint in a 'wait just a dang second' kind of way. It sounds nothing like him, and it's not the voice I'd expect to hear from the cynical cat - his humor is dry and very deadpan, something this voice doesn't exactly deliver. It's a crying shame, as, like I already stated, the dialogue and tone of Garfield are spot on.

Performance-wise, I can offer a bunch of praise again: in both docked and handheld mode, Escape From Monday runs swimmingly on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it looks fantastic. I've been thinking about picking up Crash Bandicoot 4 on the system for some solid platforming on the go, but I honestly feel no need to get it anymore, with Escape From Monday being a near-perfect platformer for me in terms of performance and gameplay.

All in all, I absolutely recommend this Garfield: Escape From Monday if you're either a Garfield fan or a lover of platformers. It's charming, full of whimsy, and, putting the voice aside, very true to the character of Garfield.