Genshin Impact Nendoroids are coming, three years after announcement

We all love a good bit of merch, but where are the Genshin Impact Nendoroids of Kaeya and Xiao? Finally, there’s an update... sort of.

Genshin Impact 

Where are those Genshin Impact Nendoroids we heard about literally years ago? Well, Good Smile has finally given a very brief update, so all you Kaeya and Xiao mains can get excited.

The original announcement of Genshin's line of figures came during Won Hobby way back in 2022. Good Smile was set to release adorable figures of Zhongli, Kaeya, Xiao, Raiden, and Venti, following their appearances in the Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma archon quests.

After a long wait, the Venti and Zhongli figures went on sale this year, and Raiden is on her way. But where are Kaeya and Xiao? The boys were among the first announced figures, and now it's been three years since we heard anything. The figures were even tabbed as "coming soon" back in 2022.

Luckily, we finally have confirmation that Good Smile hasn't forgotten about them. In a recent Nendoroid Funs video, we got a brief update confirming that the figures are in production. You can see the announcement in the video here. That's your lot for now, though - no dates, timelines, or even a look at the figure pre-paint like we get with other key characters.

Meanwhile, in the Honkai Star Rail department, we have March 7th, Blade, Aventurine, Dr. Ratio, Robin, and Sunday, along with plenty of other similar figures, all available to purchase or pre-order. There are even listings for the Zenless Zone Zero proxies and Lycaon already, so we can't help but wonder what's taken so long for the Genshin figures, given that the game released in 2020 and is still as popular as ever.

Either way, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for these little cuties. But, if you just can't wait to get a teeny tiny version of Genshin Impact's Xiao on your desk (we don't blame you), check out our picks for the best Genshin Impact merch. You can also see who's coming up in the Genshin Impact banners and grab the new Genshin Impact codes to save up.

