The Genshin Impact 4.2 codes are here

After a short wait, the Genshin Impact 4.2 codes are finally here! To save you some time, we’ve rounded them all up from the livestream so you don’t have to go searching. You can pick up 300 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore, five hero’s wit, and 5k mora across three unique codes.

If you’re feeling a little greedy, we’ve also got a list of all the new Genshin Impact codes from outside of livestreams. If you want to determine who to spend them on, our Genshin Impact banner guide and Genshin Impact tier list can help.

Here are the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes:

VA97KJNF24UV – 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore

– 100 primogems and ten mystic enhancement ore NTQP2KPEJMUH – 100 primogems and five hero’s wit

– 100 primogems and five hero’s wit 9T96KJNE2LVM – 100 primogems and 50k mora

How do I redeem Genshin Impact 4.2 codes?

Now you need to learn how to redeem a Genshin Impact livestream code. Luckily we’ve put together some easy-to-follow steps below.

Reach at least Adventure Rank level ten

Visit the official gift redemption page

Log in with your Hoyoverse account details

Select your server

Choose your character nickname

Type or paste in your code

Hit redeem

