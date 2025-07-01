It's hot. You're too warm, I'm too warm, my animated characters living in my phone are too warm, but thankfully, there's a solution - a Genshin Impact ice cream collab with the brand Achino.

There's a bit of a catch in that it's only available in Taiwan, but we've got a tub of Ben and Jerry's and we're pretending it's the same. There are three delectable flavors - vanilla chocolate, coffee, and peanut. Genshin Impact's Sigewinne gets the peanut flavor, Clorinde has the coffee, and Wriothesley - well, he gets the sweetest of all with the vanilla chocolate option. As he should, because he's also sweet and tasty.

From July 1 to August 31, 2025, you can pop into grocery stores and grab a box of the desserts for yourself. The characters you get are randomized. Each ice cream comes with a Genshin Impact code which gives you primogems, mora, a recipe for ice cream in the game, and a character card.

The limited edition ice creams have 18 cards with designs of Clorinde, Sigewinne, Charlotte, and Wriothesley, along with some adorable melusines. You can see the range of cards here. While I'm dealing with a heatwave over in London, thinking about Fontaine's hydro-filled locales is definitely helping bring the temperature down a little.

If you can find a Fontaine flavored dessert, we highly recommend you snap it up and report back to us as to how it is. Meanwhile, you can check where the latest cryo characters fall in our Genshin Impact tier list - may Genshin Impact Skirk's frosty fighting cool us down this summer.