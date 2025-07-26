Genshin Impact Aino release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Genshin Impact's Aino is one of the many new characters coming to Hoyoverse's hit open-world game in the Song of the Welkin Moon update, but who is she, and how does she impact the story? Keep reading to find out more about this tiny inventor.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Aino:

Genshin Impact Aino release date speculation

We believe that Genshin Impact's Aino is set to arrive at some point during the 6.x updates, as part of our journey to Nod-Krai. This is because she appears in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser PV, as well as Genshin Impact Ineffa's character teaser.

While we don't know her rarity, we do know that she will be playable, thanks to her spotlight on social media.

Who is Aino?

We know very little about Genshin Impact's Aino so far in regards to weapon, rarity, and element, but we do know a little bit about her life. She works at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai, and she created Ineffa.

Her outfit design is reminiscent of Natlan's sense of style, but also reminds us of Zenless Zone Zero's Anby, thanks to the green and the rivets. We hope to learn more about her soon.

Who are Aino's voice actors?

Aino's English voice actor is Annabel Brook, an emerging acting talent who is best known for voicing Ella in Split Fiction. Her Japanese voice actor is Takamori Natsumi, who voices the Reverse: 1999 character, Vertin, as well as Mousse in Arknights and the Azur Lane character, IJN Yūdachi.

Jo Kyoung-i voices Aino in Korean. While she's mostly known for children's TV, she also voices Genshin Impact's Yanfei and Zenless Zone Zero's Corin. Aino's Chinese voice actor is Ge Zirui, who voices Polly and K in Nikke.

That's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Aino. If you're interested in learning more about the rest of Nod-Krai's residents, check out our guides to Genshin Impact's Varka, Genshin Impact's Durin, and Genshin Impact's Alice next.