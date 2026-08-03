Genshin Impact Alyosha release date, voice actors, and lore

One of the first faces we meet in Snezhnaya is Genshin Impact's Alyosha and his adorable dog. His attacks make use of the Stellar-Conduct reaction, and as he's a free unit, we recommend building him to test it out. Plus, as we said, he's got a cute dog that pops up now and again.

Make sure to grab the new Genshin Impact codes and look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see where each support and DPS ranks.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact Alyosha:

When is the Genshin Impact Alyosha release date?

Alyosha releases on August 12, as Genshin Impact update 7.0 goes live. He's a four-star, and you can get him on both Odette's debut and Arlecchino's rerun with a boosted drop rate. He'll join the standard pool after the 7.0 update.

How do I get Alyosha for free?

As Alyosha is the first four-star of the new nation, you can get a copy of him for free during the 7.0 Archon Quest, Everwinter Without Mercy. There are no extra steps - simply complete the first act, and you can keep him.

Who is Alyosha?

Four-star, electro vision-holding, polearm-using Alyosha hails from Sretomorozsk in Snezhnaya. He's known far and wide for being an exceptional hunter, using a rifle alongside his spear. His constel­lation is Canis Borzoides, which references the Russian dog breed Borzoi.

In typical Genshin fashion, Alyosha makes use of the new region's specialty: his kit revolves around the Stellar-Conduct reaction, which uses cryo and electro, but his elemental burst provides healing, too. For those wanting to test it out, we recommend using him alongside the likes of Genshin Impact's Wriothesley or Genshin Impact's Sandrone.

Who are Alyosha's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Alyosha's voice:

English - Kevin Andrew Rivera

- Kevin Andrew Rivera Chinese - Wang Fuping

- Wang Fuping Japanese - Sato Gen

- Sato Gen Korean - Kim Hye-sung

You may recognize Kevin Andrew Rivera as Catcher in Arknights: Endfield, and he also voices Feathers, the humanoid duck who features in Honkai Star Rail live streams.