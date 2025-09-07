I, like many others, haven't played Among Us in quite a while. I remember the days of the pandemic, insta-locking cyan as my Among Us Guy of choice, but the game has moved on quite significantly since then. There are new hats, unlockable colors, and you can basically transform your crewmate into anything from a doctor to a character from Arcane. So much so that the new Genshin Impact Among Us collab will bring us the ability to customize ourselves with Paimon's skin.

Teased on the Among Us Twitter/X account, it appears that Genshin Impact's most annoying (and secretly loveable) companion will be taking up the Imposter mantle soon. As of yet, there's no release date for the Genshin Impact Paimon skin cosmetic, but I estimate that it'll be out within the next few weeks. There may also be other cosmetics available, but as of yet, Paimon is the only one that InnerSloth has teased. We knew there was something off about her.

Genshin Impact also posted, leading some fans to speculate that the collab might be a two-way street. One person even noted that Among Us-looking designs were in the Genshin summer event. Some also speculated an Among Us preset in Genshin's Miliastra Wonderland, which is an upcoming game designer mode. I think this would be a fun idea, because I need a Hilichurl imposter game in my life, like, immediately.

Some are over the idea, with comments circulating about this collaboration being 'five years too late,' but these things take time, and I'm personally just glad to see Genshin getting involved with other games after the Horizon Zero Dawn flop that was Aloy. Though I don't play Among Us much anymore, I do still watch some games on YouTube and am excited to see what the collab cooks up.

That's all we know for now, so while you wait, be sure to take a look at our Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact tier list, and our guide to Genshin Impact's next banner. For more Among Us, check out our Among Us map guide, and our Among Us mod menu, so you can play like a pro. If your friends keep seeing through your deception, try our handy how to play as an Among Us Imposter guide.