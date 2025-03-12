The archons have heard our pleas, and Genshin Impact is getting controller support on Android after five years. Gone are the days of me fat-fingering the wrong move when in a fight and getting launched off a cliff.

A new Developers Discussion went live on HoyoLab explaining changes that are coming to Genshin Impact update 5.5. We may see more information on this in the livestream on March 14, 2025, as well. The biggest addition is that, at long last, Android devices will support controllers while playing the game. For reference, iOS got controller support back in 2021.

The following controllers are confirmed: Dualsense on Android 12.0 and above, Dualshock 4 on Android 10.0 and above, Xbox, and Xbox Elite series two on Android 9.0 and above. There’s plenty of scope for usable controllers, but remember that a Bluetooth connection is required, and you can only use wireless controllers.

We’re excited to test the likes of the best mobile controllers such as the GameSir x4 Aileron, GameSir G8, and the Backbone PlayStation edition. Whichever controller you choose to use, this update means more flexibility in how you play.

I, for one, have been waiting to be able to sit on the sofa or in bed playing Genshin with a controller without needing to hook up my PlayStation 5 or a wireless controller to my PC. Soon, I can shrimp up to my heart’s content – especially since it seems like Hoyoverse forgot about Genshin Impact on Switch.

Hoyoverse really seems to be listening to players in recent updates. The support of Android controllers isn’t the only thing coming – the Serenitea Pot shop is getting a long-overdue overhaul with multiple item purchases at one time and a better layout of the store itself.

You can now also track bosses you’ve not found before – you know, those pesky underground ones – with a ‘tracking guidance’ feature showing you the entrance to the cave or other such underground areas. All we need now is unlocked domains so I can farm talent materials any day of the week, so I don’t end up logging on on the wrong day and scuppering my plans.

While you wait for the next update that brings Genshin Impact’s Varesa and Genshin Impact’s Iansan along with controller support, we recommend you try these other free mobile games to keep your fingers occupied.