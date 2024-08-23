Gotta catch ‘em all! Um, sort of – to help welcome us into Natlan, there’s a new Genshin Impact web event that has you use your phone camera to insert saurian creatures into your daily life, where you can snap some cute pics of them.

You know, Genshin Impact saurians? The adorable, lizard-y, crocodile-y critters that each tribe in Natlan has by their side? Us Travelers will meet plenty of them in the new region, and use their individual skills to help glide across water, climb cliffs, and zip through the air.

You can join in by going to this website on your mobile, allowing it to use your camera, then, simply clicking the area you want your new friend to appear in, and there you go. You can switch between the three key saurians (Tepetlisaur, Koholasaurus, and Yumkasaurus) to see which one fits your environment best.

Also, if you scan a saurian and post it on X with the hashtags #BlazeToNatlan and #NatlanCompanions, you’re in with a chance of winning a $75 Amazon gift card, which you can use on Genshin Impact merch in Hoyo’s US Amazon store. No, I’m not jealous over here in the UK, or anything. The event is on until September 15.

How many of you tried to throw a Pokéball? I nearly did, as this event is quite like using an AR camera to capture creatures in Pokémon Go. Obviously, you don’t get to catch them, but when you enter the nation of fire, you can use them in the overworld – so that’s fun.

Genshin’s web events are usually creative and sometimes mirror other popular games, like this one which appears to take inspiration from games like Pokémon Go. Previously, we had a power–washing-themed event, and we’ve seen snack-making events that reminded me of Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off, among other things.

To get you ready for the next Genshin Impact update, make sure you redeem all the new Genshin Impact codes and check out the pyro archon herself – Genshin Impact’s Mavuika.