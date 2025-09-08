New to Genshin Impact? It'd take you over 76 hours to fully prepare for Nod-Krai

Over the past five years, the Genshin Impact Archon Quests have grown to be quite the astronomical tale, with multiple chapters spanning over six nations. While Hoyoverse has now introduced quick-start options for the latest nations, that's still a whole heap of story to get through if you want to be entirely up to date before heading off to the new area of Nod-Krai.

This got us wondering - if you're a new player who's eager to jump into Nod-Krai but don't want to miss any of the lore, just how long would it take for you to get there? Well, unsurprisingly, it's going to take you quite a while. That's right - we've done the math and put together this breakdown of just how much time you need to complete every quest in order to catch up with the latest Genshin Impact update.

According to How Long To Beat, most players find that the main story of Genshin Impact takes them around 49-76 hours to complete. This covers the Prologue, Chapters I-V, and four Interlude quests. Within each Chapter, there are between five and seven quests, covering the introduction to each area, the story, and a summation, often ushering in the next region.

Breaking it down a bit further, according to How Long To Beat's poll, which consisted of 50 players, the average time to complete the main story is 75 hours and 57 minutes, the median is 59 hours and 30 minutes, a rushed run takes around 48 hours and 58 minutes, and a leisurely playthrough takes a dizzying 233 hours and 51 minutes. This, of course, doesn't count all of the extras and side quests, nor completionist runs where you complete all puzzles and gather all collectibles. So, if you want to catch up in time to claim all those bonus rewards from the Nod-Krai questline, you'd better get started… and play through night and day.

If you want to see all that content laid out, here's a full list of all the quests you need to complete to catch up on the main Genshin Impact story:

Archon Quests

Prologue: Mondstadt The Outlander Who Caught the Wind For a Tomorrow Without Tears Song of the Dragon and Freedom

Chapter one: Liyue Of the Land Amidst Monoliths Farewell, Archaic Lord A New Star Approaches Bough Keeper: Dainslief We Will be Reunited

Chapter two: Inazuma Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves The Immovable god and the Eternal Euthymia Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow Omnipresence Over Mortals Requiem of the Echoing Depths

Chapter three: Sumeru Through Mists and Smoke of Forests Dark The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings Dreams, Emptiness, Deception King Deshret and the Three Magi Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Caribert

Chapter four: Fontaine Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur As Light Rain Falls Without Reason To the Stars Shining in the Depths Cataclysm's Quickening Masquerade of the Guilty Bedtime Story

Chapter five: Natlan Flowers Resplendent on Sun-Scorched Soujourn Black Stone Under a White Stone Beyond Smoke and Mirrors The Rainbow Destined to Burn Incandescent Ode of Resurrection All Fires Fuel the Flame A Space and Time for You



Interlude Chapters

The Crane Returns on the Wind (Liyue)

Perilous Trail (The Chasm)

Inversion of Genesis (Sumeru)

Paralogism (Mondstadt)

Of course, How Long to Beat is just one source, but the numbers line up pretty well with other data from around the web. For example, Gilgamesh Gaming has a similar breakdown of times, which estimates a 58-hour 28-minute completion time. However, Gilgamesh does mention the lack of voice acting in some recent quests, which may affect timings a tiny bit. Similarly, Aerinxiaas on Reddit estimates around 66 hours and 34 minutes based on playthroughs on YouTube, though the list is missing the Paralogism quest, which they suggest may take anywhere between 1hr 19mins and 2hr 3mins in comments.

How long you personally take to complete the quests depends on your playstyle. Do you mash buttons to skip dialogue, or carefully read each sentence? Do you wander slowly through each area, or sprint right to the destination? On top of all that, cutscene lengths can also vary depending on your preferred voice-over language. Either way, that's still a hefty chunk of time.

If you're super eager to get to Nod-Krai, you can skip certain quests using the quick start feature. You can already jump straight into Natlan after you finish the Prologue (Mondstadt) and Liyue chapters and reach adventure rank 28, meaning you can entirely bypass Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine. Hoyoverse has confirmed that you can do the same with Nod-Krai. This seriously cuts down the amount of time it takes to 'catch up', but you do miss out on a lot of context, worldbuilding, and character introductions. Don't worry if you do decide to take this route, though, as you can always go back and complete the quests you skipped at any time.

Nod-Krai is an area that aims to tie up some loose ends and add extra stories before we head to Snezhnaya. For some extra information to get you prepared for the next chapter, we recommend our Genshin Impact Venti, Genshin Impact Zhongli, Genshin Impact Nahida, Genshin Impact Furina, and Genshin Impact Mavuika guides, where you can learn all about the archons. Plus, you can find the new Genshin Impact codes here to help get a new character, or two.