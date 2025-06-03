As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Genshin Impact finally adds custom loadouts, but it's missing a key feature

This is not a drill - Genshin Impact artifact loadouts are finally coming to the game. But there’s one drawback that may hamper it.

genshin impact artifact loadout - Klee in Mondstadt surrounded by artifacts
Genshin Impact 

Five years. Five long years we've played without Genshin Impact loadouts, but now, Hoyoverse is finally adding the ability to swap equipment out on your DPS, sub-DPS, pharmacist-turned-harmacist – you name it. However, there remains one drawback.

Yes, that's right. In the most recent Developers Discussion, Hoyoverse quietly confirms that artifact loadouts are coming to Genshin in the 5.6 version update. This is excellent news for enjoyers of Genshin Impact's Ayato or Genshin Impact's Mavuika, who serve as both DPS and sub-DPS, and need different artifacts to perform each role. It's me, I'm the enjoyer.

You can soon save two different loadouts for each character that you can easily swap between, depending on what you're up to in the game. Simply head to the artifacts screen for your chosen character, and then click 'fast equip'. Here, you can pick which loadout you want to use, and voilà. Burst-based Ganyu is a go.

While this is all fine and dandy, it doesn't, unfortunately, include weapons. If you need a new weapon to go with the specific artifacts – and let's be honest, when isn't this the case – you still need to change it separately. It's still a bit of effort, but at least it's not sifting through and finding five different artifact pieces. Hopefully, in a future update, Hoyo will add the ability to tie a weapon to the artifact loadouts, too.

There are plenty more quality-of-life changes coming on top of the long-awaited artifacts, such as auto-claiming stars and rewards in the spiral abyss, and the addition of an information screen in character trials to explain their roles and a summary of their kit. Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero already have this, so it makes sense. You can also continuously level up talents for your characters, trimming a few seconds and button presses off your day.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get farming some new artifacts to use in the loadouts and equip them to characters on the next Genshin Impact banner. We've got all the Genshin Impact codes here for you to get some more primogems, too.

