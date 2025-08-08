Genshin Impact wants to know how much you like feet and muscles

Hoyoverse sends out questionnaires to players in all its games periodically, and it's time for the latest Genshin Impact survey. The questions populate randomly from a preset selection, and some of them are quite eye-opening. There's the usual 'how do you feel about X character's design', or about boss designs, but then the survey moves on to questions about potential design aspects.

Most notably, some players got the question, 'Which male body type do you prefer?' with answers including no muscle, muscular, or very muscular. I love most of the male Genshin characters dearly, but it's no secret that Arataki Itto's frame isn't quite muscled enough.

Zenless Zone Zero recently added Komano Manato, a beefy wolfy guy, so Hoyoverse can add bigger male models… let's hope this survey leads to a couple of beefcakes down the line. You know what, add female characters to that too - HSR's Feixiao is canonically ripped, but her in-game model doesn't quite do that justice, I know I'd C6 that muscle mommy.

Another question pertains to foot and shoe options. If you play a lot of gacha games, you may notice that there are quite a lot of female characters with shoes hanging off in their splash artwork, or close-ups of feet in trailers and during ultimate moves. ZZZ's Seed has a very obvious shot of her feet, and Honkai Star Rail's Yunli notably has no shoes.

The survey question about all things gripper asks, 'How do you feel about the following shoe or foot designs on female characters?'. Notice how it's only female? Where are our men with their full dogs out? Anyway, the options are barefoot, flats, long boots, geta, and boots. Personally, it's not for me, but each to their own.

Other questions include asking about preferences for clothing styles, with randomized answers. I got choices including swimwear, flight attendant, kimono, and tennis outfit, whereas other users had mage, suit, professor, and more mixed in.

Whether this does lead to any change in character designs going forward is yet to be seen. For now, you can see which new additions there are to the Genshin Impact banner in the next Genshin Impact update, and check out our Genshin Impact tier list for good measure.