Genshin Impact Ayato build, weapon, and artifacts

Head of the Kamisato estate, Genshin Impact’s Ayato is a hardworking and intelligent young man. He’s always up for a prank or some hijinks when he gets a spare moment to himself, especially if said fun involves a cup of bubble tea. In this guide, we dive into the two best Genshin Ayato builds – for DPS and burst-based sub-DPS roles -both of which he excels in. He’s got lightning-fast attacks and a fantastic AoE hydro application in his burst and makes a big splash on the battlefield.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Ayato build?

Kamisato Ayato is a five-star sword-wielding hydro user with some interesting utility, especially since the dendro element’s release. His burst offers great off-field hydro application, and his normal attack deals incredibly quick damage that is devastating to both single targets and groups. Ayato is a very unique unit and excels in both burst sub-DPS and main DPS roles, as well as seeing him slot into both standard and quick-swap rotations.

To get the most out of main DPS Ayato, you’ll want to ensure you have his elemental skill active as often as possible by ensuring you have plenty of energy recharge. We also recommend you build him with as much normal attack damage as you can and make sure his max health is at a decent level to help him live up to his high DPS potential.

If you want to use Ayato as a sub-DPS or burst support, you need to maximize the use of his burst. This build has great potential for supporting your team with constant hydro application and attack speed buffs.

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayato weapons?

Naturally, the best weapon for DPS Ayato is Haran Geppaku Futsu, his signature weapon. Alternatively, Mistsplitter Reforged and Summit Shaper are great choices.

If you’re looking for the best four-star weapon for Ayato, the Black Sword from the battle pass is a brilliant option that comes with a little bit of HP regeneration. The Lion’s Roar is an interesting choice for Ayato, but due to its skill only triggering when used on enemies affected by pyro or electro, you should only give him this weapon if you’re using him in electro-charged, hyperbloom, or vape comps to get the most out of it.

Ayato DPS weapons

Weapon Effect How to obtain Haran Geppaku Futsu (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rat

Skill: Obtain a 12% bonus to all elemental damage. When other nearby party members use elemental skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain one wavespike stack, for a maximum of two stacks Weapon banner (alongside Ayato) Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage +9.6%

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for the wielder’s elemental type. At stack one/two/three, elemental damage is further increased by 8/16/28%. Stacks gotten through normal attacks with elemental damage have a five-second duration, through elemental burst have a ten-second duration, and through having less than 100% energy last until your energy is fully recharged Weapon banner (alongside Ayaka) Summit Shaper (five-star) Bonus effect: Attack +10.8%

Skill: Increases shield strength by 20%. When you score hits on opponents, it increases your attack by 4% for eight seconds, for a maximum of five stacks. This can only occur once every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, the attack buff is increased by 100% Weapon banner The Black Sword (four-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate +6%

Skill: Damage dealt by normal and charged attacks is increased by 20%, and you regenerate 60% of attack as HP when your normal and charged attacks score a crit hit. This effect can occur once every five seconds Battle Pass reward Lion’s Roar (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack +9%

Skill: Increases damage against enemies affected by pyro or electro by 20% All banners

Ayato sub-DPS weapons

As with DPS Ayato, Mistsplitter Reforged is a good choice for sub-DPS Ayato because of its energy recharge and boost to his burst damage. Similarly, Skyward Blade and Primordial Jade Cutter are great for their buffs. However, all of the above are five-star weapons, so may be tricky to get. But you still have some great options if you’re looking for the best four-star weapon for Ayato in a sub-DPS role. Amenoma Kageuchi and Festering Desire are strong options, one of which you can forge via the Blacksmith.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit damage +9.6%

Skill: Gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for the wielder’s elemental type. At stack one/two/three, elemental damage is further increased by 8/16/28%. Stacks gotten through normal attacks with elemental damage have a five-second duration, through elemental burst have a ten-second duration, and through having less than 100% energy last until your energy is fully recharged Weapon banner (alongside Ayaka) Skyward Blade (five-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge +12%

Skill: Increases crit rate by 4%. After you use an elemental burst, you gain Skypiercing Might, which increases movement speed by 10%, attack speed by 10%, and normal and charged attack damage by 20% for 12 seconds Standard banner Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star) Bonus effect: Crit rate +9.6%

Skill: Increases HP by 20%, and provides an attack bonus based on Ayato’s max HP Weapon banner Amenoma Kageuchi (four-star) Bonus effect: Attack +12%

Skill: After casting an elemental skill, you gain one Succession Seed. After using an elemental burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and, after two seconds, Ayato regenerates six energy for each seed consumed. This effect can be triggered once every five seconds, each seed lasts for 30 seconds, and a maximum of three seeds may exist simultaneously Get the blueprint by completing the Farmer’s Treasure quest, then forge via blacksmith Festering Desire (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge +10

Skill: Increases elemental skill damage by 16% and elemental skill crit rate by 6% The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event reward

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayato artifacts?

Like our weapon suggestions, we’ll outline both DPS and sub-DPS choices for Ayato.

You’ve got two main choices for artifact sets for a DPS Ayato. If you want to use him as a hydro-focused DPS it’s best to go with Heart of Depth. This set is considered the most consistent choice for him, as it provides a boost to Ayato’s hydro damage, and increases his normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill.

The second option is Echoes of an Offering. This one has a very unique skill that is designed to complement Ayato’s kit. Alternatively, you can go for Gladiator’s Finale which is a pretty easy set to obtain and focuses solely on increased Ayato’s damage. Nothing wrong with a bit of extra bang for your buck.

For sub-DPS or burst support Ayato, you’ve got a few artifact options. First, you can go with a full set of Emblem of Severed Fate to increase his energy recharge, allowing him to use his burst more frequently, or you can also choose to give him a full set of Noblesse Oblige (if you don’t have someone on your team already using that set). Its four-piece, team-wide buff doesn’t stack. Alternatively, you can go with two pieces of Heart of Depth and two pieces of Noblesse Oblige to boost both his hydro and burst damage, in turn helping his buff and allowing him to make a big impact whenever he’s in the field.

Ayato DPS artifacts

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases e nergy recharge

Four equipped: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way. Momiji-Dyed Court domain Heart of Depth Two equipped: Increases hydro damage

Four equipped: Increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds. Peak of Vindagnyr domain Nymph’s Dream Two equipped: Hydro damage bonus

Four equipped: After Ayato uses normal, charged, and plunging attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts hit opponents, one stack of Mirrored Nymph will trigger. When under the effect of 1/2/3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, attack increases by 7%/16%/25%, and hydro damage increases by 4%/9%/15%. Molten Iron Fortress domain Marechaussee Hunter Two equipped: Normal and charged attack damage increase.

Four equipped: When Ayato’s current HP increases or decreases, his crit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. This can stack three times. Denouement of Sin domain

Artifact stat recommendations for DPS Ayato

These are the stats to look for to get the most damage out of Mr. Kamisato:

Main stats:

Sands: Attack, energy recharge

Goblet: Hydro damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rat

Crit damage

Attack

HP

Ayato sub-DPS artifacts

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Echoes of an Offering Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: When normal attacks hit opponents, there’s a 36% chance to trigger Valley Rite, which increases Ayato’s normal attack damage by 70%. The effect is dispelled 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time are increased by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2 seconds. Lost Valley domain Heart of Depth Two equipped: Increases hydro damage

Four equipped: Increases normal and charged attack damage after using an elemental skill by 30% for 15 seconds. Peak of Vindagnyr domain Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Increases Ayato’s normal attack damage by 35% (due to using a sword). Dropped by bosses, Gladiator’s Finale strongbox Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Increases elemental burst damage

Four equipped: Using Ayato’s elemental burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds. This cannot stack. Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain

Artifact stat recommendations for sub-DPS Ayato

Here’s what you should prioritize for a sub-DPS build:

Main stats:

Sands: Attack or energy recharge

Goblet: Hydro damage bonus

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate

Crit damage

HP

What are Genshin Impact Ayato’s abilities?

Here are Ayato Genshin Impact’s talents and what they do. Regardless of what build you go with, we recommend you prioritize leveling Kamisato Art: Kyouka Art first.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Kamisato Art: Marobashi Normal: Perform up to five strikes.

Charged: Consume a certain amount of stamina to perform a more powerful attack.

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact. Elemental skill: Kamisato Art: Kyouka Ayato shifts positions and enters the Takimeguri Kanka state, leaving a watery illusion behind him, which explodes to deal AoE hydro damage. While in this state, Ayato uses his Shunsuiken to engage in blindingly fast attacks, and his normal attacks are converted to hydro. Each hit on an enemy grants Namisen, which increases damage based on Ayato’s max HP. The initial maximum number of Namisen stacks is four, and you can gain one stack via Shunsuiken every 0.1 seconds. Ayato’s resistance to interruption is increased, but unable to use charged or plunge attacks. Elemental burst: Kamisato Art: Suiyuu Create a wide AoE where Bloomwater Blades constantly rain down, striking opponents and dealing hydro damage. Additionally, any allies within the AoE gain a boost to their normal attack damage.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Kamisato Art: Mine Wo Matoishi Kiyotaki (unlocked at ascension one) Ayato’s elemental skill has the following properties: after use, it gains two Namisen stacks, and when the water illusion explodes, Ayato gains a Namisen effect equal to the maximum number of possible stacks. Kamisato Art: Michiyuku Hagetsu (unlocked at ascension four) If Ayato isn’t on the field and his energy is low, he regenerates a set amount of energy at regular intervals. Kamisato Art: Daily Cooking (unlocked automatically) You have the chance to receive a suspicious dish of the same type when cooking.

What are Genshin Impact Ayato’s constellations?

Here are all of Ayato’s constellations. Of course, in order to gain a constellation, you’ll have to be lucky enough to pull this handsome chap multiple times. Luckily, he’s pretty powerful at C0, but snagging any of these is always a bonus.

Constellation Effect C1: Kyouka Fuushi Shunsuiken damage is increased by 40% against opponents with 50% HP or less. C2: World Source Namisen’s maximum stack count increases by five. When Ayato has at least three Namisen stacks, his max HP is increased by 50%. C3: To Admire the Flowers Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Kyouka by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C4: Endless Flow After using Kamisato Art: Auiyuu, all nearby party members gain a 15% increased normal attack speed for 15 seconds. C5: Bansui Ichiro Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Suiyuu by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C6: Boundless Origin After using Kamisato Art: Kyouka, Ayato’s next Shunsuiken attack creates two extra strikes upon hitting opponents, with each one dealing 450% of Ayato’s attack as damage. Both of these Shunsuiken attacks are not affected by Namisen.

What are Genshin Impact Ayato’s ascension materials?

These are all the materials you need to ascend Ayato. You can gather sakura blooms by using electro on sakura clouds around Inazuma, and handguards drop from Nobushi enemies.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 Three sakura blooms, one varunada lazurite sliver, three old handguards. 40 40,000 Two dew of repudiation, ten sakura blooms, three varunada lazurite fragments, 15 old handguards. 50 60,000 Four dew of repudiation, 20 sakura blooms, six varunada lazurite fragments, 12 Kageuchi handguards. 60 80,000 Eight dew of repudiation, 30 sakura blooms, three varunada lazurite chunks, 18 Kageuchi handguards. 70 100,000 12 dew of repudiation, 45 sakura blooms, six varunada lazurite chunks, 12 famed handguards. 80 120,000 20 dew of repudiation, 60 sakura blooms, six varunada lazurite gemstones, 24 famed handguards.

What are Gensin Impact Ayato’s talent materials?

In order to get Ayato’s talents leveled up, you need a stack of elegance talent books, plenty of handguard drops from Inazuma’s Nobushi enemies, and a pile of mora. As for the weekly boss drops he needs, it’s the Mudra of Malefic General that Raiden Shogun’s fight gives you.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six old handguards, three teachings of elegance Three 17,500 Three Kageuchi handguards, two guides to elegance Four 25,000 Four Kageuchi handguards, four guides to elegance Five 30,000 Six Kageuchi handguards, six guides to elegance Six 37,500 Nine Kageuchi handguards, nine guides to elegance Seven 120,000 Four famed handguards, four philosophies of elegance, one mudra of the Malefic General Eight 260,000 Six famed handguards, six philosophies of elegance, one mudra of the Malefic General Nine 450,000 Nine famed handguards, 12 philosophies of elegance, two mudra of the Malefic General Ten 700,000 12 famed handguards, 16 philosophies of elegance, two mudra of the Malefic General, crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Ayato team comps?

Ayato is a flexible unit that can slot into pretty much any team that needs reliable hydro application. Therefore, he can be a strong member of many vape, taser, hyperbloom, and permafreeze teams. A personal favorite combination of mine is Ganyu and Ayato, as their elemental burst sizes match up perfectly to freeze everything around them.

Here are some examples of Ayato team comps:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ayato Xiangling Bennett Kazuha Ayato Nahida Thoma Xingqiu Ayato Nahida Kuki Shinobu Kazuha Ayato Layla Ganyu Kazuha Ayato Fischl Beidou Bennett

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ayato Xiangling Bennett Kazuha Ayato Nahida Thoma Xingqiu Ayato Nahida Kuki Shinobu Kazuha Ayato Layla Ganyu Kazuha Ayato Fischl Beidou Bennett