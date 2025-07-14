If you're involved in any gacha communities, you may have seen some posts relating to BW2025, especially about a certain popularity poll where Genshin Impact came out on top. Not that we expected much different, of course.

BW2025, or Bilibili World 2025, is a gaming expo in Shanghai. It took place between July 11 and 13, and welcomed games like Love and Deepspace, Overwatch, and Hoyoverse's exponentially popular titles to exhibit.

Due to the high number of gacha games in attendance, one stall set up a popularity poll board where attendees could vote for their favorite game with a red or black sticker. Red indicates they like it, black indicates they don't. As you can see, Genshin Impact comes out on top with a segment absolutely covered in red dots. It's been one of my favorite games since it released, so I'm glad other people still feel the same.

Honkai Star Rail comes in second, with Zenless Zone Zero, Reverse 1999, and Arknights also getting a lot of love. On the flip side, there are some games that all of you clearly don't like - Identity V has more votes than Genshin, but they're all negative. Honor of Kings also has majority negative votes, though isn't completely covered like Identity V.

This is an interesting follow-up to a similar board poll from May of this year - here, Honkai Star Rail came out on top with the most votes by far, with Genshin getting some negative votes. There's another completely blacked-out option, and surprisingly enough, it's also Identity V. What we can say for sure is that Hoyoverse has the gacha world in its grip, and isn't letting go any time soon.

With that in mind, here are the new Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free currency in each game. Enjoy!