As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

I still love Genshin Impact in 2025, and this poll shows I'm not alone

This year’s Bilibili World offered fans a chance to vote for their favorite gacha, with options like Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and more.

genshin impact popularity poll - key art of Mavuika holding a sword
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Genshin Impact Honkai Star Rail Wuthering Waves 

If you're involved in any gacha communities, you may have seen some posts relating to BW2025, especially about a certain popularity poll where Genshin Impact came out on top. Not that we expected much different, of course.

BW2025, or Bilibili World 2025, is a gaming expo in Shanghai. It took place between July 11 and 13, and welcomed games like Love and Deepspace, Overwatch, and Hoyoverse's exponentially popular titles to exhibit.

Due to the high number of gacha games in attendance, one stall set up a popularity poll board where attendees could vote for their favorite game with a red or black sticker. Red indicates they like it, black indicates they don't. As you can see, Genshin Impact comes out on top with a segment absolutely covered in red dots. It's been one of my favorite games since it released, so I'm glad other people still feel the same.

Honkai Star Rail comes in second, with Zenless Zone Zero, Reverse 1999, and Arknights also getting a lot of love. On the flip side, there are some games that all of you clearly don't like - Identity V has more votes than Genshin, but they're all negative. Honor of Kings also has majority negative votes, though isn't completely covered like Identity V.

YouTube Thumbnail

This is an interesting follow-up to a similar board poll from May of this year - here, Honkai Star Rail came out on top with the most votes by far, with Genshin getting some negative votes. There's another completely blacked-out option, and surprisingly enough, it's also Identity V. What we can say for sure is that Hoyoverse has the gacha world in its grip, and isn't letting go any time soon.

With that in mind, here are the new Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free currency in each game. Enjoy!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.