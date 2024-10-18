The big Hoyoverse machine keeps going, and now it’s got a full Genshin Impact café under its belt over in Korea. Are we jealous? Yes, we are, but here’s everything we know about the swish new PC bang.

Located in the LC Tower in Seoul, South Korea, this brand-new 24-hour gaming café is completely decked out with Inazuma-themed decor, including cardboard standees, kitsune statues, and even a sacred sakura tree.

For the low price of ₩3,000 per hour – that’s about $3 or £2 – you get full access to some excellent PCs with Genshin-themed mice, keyboards, and Xbox controllers. There’s also a stand selling Genshin Impact merch such as statues, plush, PC accessories, and many more delightful items.

Every inch of the café features Teyvat-themed decor, from the standees of Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun and Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya to custom desk mats featuring artwork to celebrate the café’s opening. You can get a good look at the café in this Globale post, which a lucky writer got to visit before it opened.

If you’re done playing Genshin on the PCs, there’s plenty more to do. There’s an area dedicated to the Genius Invokation TCG, complete with Prince the cat on a screen. You can also book private rooms themed around the Kamisato’s estate for up to four players to get away from it all. Plus, there are claw machines and photo ops to take pics with your favorite Inazuma characters.

Let’s not forget the food – the menu looks delectable, filled with authentic Korean foods, and there are drinks on tap in the café, too. I’m very jealous and it’s probably a good thing that I’m thousands of miles away, or else I’d get nothing done.

In the meantime, I guess I’ll amuse myself by building some key characters like Genshin Impact’s Ayato and Genshin Impact’s Ayaka, and use these Genshin Impact codes to save for the next Yoimiya banner.