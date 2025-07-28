I'm dreading Genshin Impact's new combat update

Don't you love a really hard challenge? Well, Genshin Impact's latest Stygian Onslaught update is for you! I'm not looking forward to it, as I couldn't get any of the rewards for the hardest difficulties already, so good luck to anyone who thinks they can now.

An official post on Hoyolab details the next round of bosses in the endgame combat mode. First, we have my personal least favorite, the Tenebrous Papilla. You know, that giant nightmare plant that sucks energy from the ground, then obliterates everything in a huge radius? Wahoo. It's not over yet, though - the second chamber houses the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise. The Natlan local legend, Cocijo, but worse.

Comments on the Hoyolab post and related Reddit post have some fitting things to say. "This is some [redacted] right there", says Deybez on Hoyolab. "Looks like I'm screwed lol", says Sotokarani right above. "OH [REDACTED] NOT THE TURTLE", quips magnidwarf1900 on Reddit.

Why the negative reaction? The turtle is hard to beat already, and has a spin move that will wipe you out. Interestingly, the Stygian Onslaught requires you to use 'low-frequency damage' to beat it - meaning your Mualani, Eula, Navia, or a stacked up Mavuika burst will be your best bet. Think one big number, not lots of numbers. This ol' turt promises a tough time for sure.

The third boss of the Onslaught this time is the new Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol, a boss showing up in the 5.8 update. Hydro and electro reactions and a shield are recommended for this, so we'll see how it goes when the update goes live.

Bear in mind that the 5.8 Genshin Impact update has Citlali and Ineffa on the Genshin Impact banners, so it's likely that you'll need one or both of them in your teams to get ahead. Here are the new Genshin Impact codes to help you out.