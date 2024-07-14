The magic of hearing a majestic orchestra bring to life your favorite gaming tunes is unmatched, and you can feel that euphoria too as HoYoverse and Sony announce the Genshin Impact Concert Tour dates for 2024. Bringing a selection of the gacha game’s finest melodies and motifs to fans across the world, the 11 date Genshin Impact tour begins later this year.

If you’re pining to hear Genshin Impact bangers like Overture of Storms, Dwelling In The Past, or Rite of Battle, then your time is now. Sony Music Solutions, in collaboration with Five Four Live, Livet, and C.B.Z Zahlmann, and HoYoverse, will bring the Genshin Impact Concert Tour to players from September this year, but tickets for each date are steadily appearing online. Currently, Yokohama and Osaka are already on-sale, with Berlin, Seoul, Paris, and London set to follow in two days at the time of writing. So, here’s when you can buy tickets for the gacha game‘s world tour:

Japan (Yokohama) – July 13, 2024

Japan (Osaka) – July 13, 2024

Germany (Berlin) – July 15, 2024

South Korea (Seoul) – July 16, 2024

France (Paris) – July 16, 2024

United Kingdom (London) – July 16, 2024

Singapore – July 19, 2024

Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) – July 19, 2024

Indonesia (Jakarta) – July 19, 2024

United States (New York City) – July 19, 2024

Thailand (Bangkok) – July 20, 2024

According to HoYoverse, the concert dates for Berlin, Paris, London, and New York City will have “special ticketing prices”, and may differ to other venues on the tour. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and Live Nation for the New York City date, but you can also visit the official HoYoverse website to find your best retailer.

You can sign up for the pre-sale too, which allows fans of the Switch RPG game a chance to acquire tickets slightly earlier. Here are the full Genshin Impact Concert Tour dates for 2024 below:

We all know that Genshin Impact is one of the best mobile games out there, but hearing its top-notch melodies in person just hits different. Our own Tilly has witnessed the Genshin Impact Concert Tour unfold before her very eyes, as she writes “the performance was breathtaking, and truly took us all on a journey through our memories of this iconic game, and I simply can’t wait to make even more memories and listen to more melodies as we continue to visit other nations.”

Could we see HoYoverse bring this level of attention to Zenless Zone Zero? Honkai Star Rail has received similar treatment, at least in-game, with the awesome Honkai Star Rail Departure Festival event last year. Zenless Zone Zero’s soundtrack slaps, and we reckon it deserves some concert goodness.

Before you set off to see it for yourself, here’s what you need to know about the next Genshin Impact update and the latest Genshin Impact codes. Don’t forget to check out our handy Genshin Impact tier list, too.