Genshin Impact and Crunchyroll team up for in-game goodies ahead of 7.0

Genshin Impact's 7.0 update comes out this week, and to celebrate, Crunchyroll has announced a collab with the gacha giant. Here's the lowdown on what you can get as the new update rolls around.

Beginning August 12 - the same day Genshin Impact's update goes live - until September 22, 2026, you can get some cool in-game rewards to help you settle into Snezhnaya, thanks to your Crunchyroll membership.

For the first time, you can get the Neo Terminal: Floating Leaf Model gadget in-game in the US, and have it float around after you as you explore the frosty landscapes. Previously, it was available as a reward from Genshin's collabs with KFC in China and Japan, FamilyMart in Taiwan, and Mom's Touch in South Korea, but now Crunchyroll brings it to North America, Canada, and some Latin American territories.

Along with the cute lil gadget, you can get piles of mora, weapon materials, character XP items, and of course, primogems. To get your hands on the freebies, you just need to log in to Crunchyroll using your Mega Fan Tier (or above) account. That's to get everything; if you have the Fan Tier (or above), you can get the materials and currency.

If you start a new Crunchyroll membership in the tiers mentioned, this will count and net you the free items as well. You'll get a code from an event page on Crunchyroll, which you can then redeem in-game like other Genshin Impact codes.

Crunchyroll already has another Hoyoverse crossover under its belt. In 2025, the streaming service announced a collab with Honkai Star Rail as part of HoYoFair, where the theme was 'Chimerric Park', and fans made suitable artwork featuring HSR characters and animals.

Hopefully, now, time for the tin foil hat; this new partnership may point to the Genshin Impact anime getting a release (or any more information at all) soon. I know, I know, wishful thinking.