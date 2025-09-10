Leaks suggest Genshin Impact's first-ever double archon rerun

Nod-Krai is finally here, which means we're going to get a lot of information about everything very fast and very soon. The Genshin Impact leaks community is working overtime to get hints out about upcoming banners and which characters they have - including what might be the first ever double-Archon patch.

According to Homdgcat, a reputable leaker, the Genshin Impact banners for update Luna II (or 6.1, if we're going by numbers), will star Genshin Impact's Nefer, Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli. If this order doesn't change, we could see the first banners featuring two Archons at once. Who would you go for? An excellent shielder, or the best hydro applicator in the game? I have both, but those constellations are tempting.

This is subject to change. However, Homdgcat previously leaked the 6.0 lineup, where the five stars weren't listed in the right order before they were sorted into halves. There is every chance that we could see Nefer and Furina together, or Zhongli taking a slot in the first half instead.

Nefer hasn't got official drip marketing just yet, but did get her first appearance alongside Lauma and Flins back in July. Previous leaks suggested that Nefer would release in 6.1, and be the only new release for that patch, with Jahoda, Durin, Columbina, and Varka to follow in later updates.

My hope is still for an Archon-based Chronicled Wish: an Archronicled Wish, if you will. I need some five-star weapons. If you're saving up like I am, don't forget to use the new Genshin Impact codes and hop into the Genshin Impact update and get exploring Nod-Krai.