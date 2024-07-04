Hoyoverse is incredibly busy right now, but that doesn’t stop it from teasing new collaborations with, um, Duolingo in Genshin Impact. That’s what a couple of tweets tell us, anyway – let’s see what on Earth is going on.

So, Genshin Impact tweeted this recently, letting us know that Anime Expo kicks off in a couple of days – and a little guide prepared lovingly by Paimon. Apparently, a mystery guest is joining the adventure on July 6 – we assume this means as a visitor at the booth of the Expo, or it could be a new Genshin Impact character. Maybe don’t hold your breath, though.

The funny thing is that the silhouette on the picture looks strangely like the Duolingo bird. In fact, Duolingo went on to tweet this picture of Duo dressed up as Genshin Impact’s Klee – in what appears to be a real outfit, not a computer-generated picture. Is this confirmation that Duo is hanging out with Genshin at the Expo? If so, why? What does ‘#Genshinlingo’ mean?

Our feathers are ruffled, and we’re now jumping to conclusions. When will we get a playable Duo and what would their kit be? Personally, I’d like a support unit or healer that strengthens us through the power of words somehow, and Duo would have to be a small model like Klee. I also feel like they’d be friends.

For now, we need to wait to see what happens at the Expo, and what comes out of this collaboration. It could be a new language pack so we can learn Hilichurlian like Ella Musk or an event in-game where we take learning languages to a new level. Who knows, maybe the Traveler needs to brush up on their Natlan-ian verbs?

