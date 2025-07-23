Genshin Impact Durin release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Genshin Impact's Durin is possibly the most important summer event character to date, thanks to his appearance in Nod-Krai as part of the Song of the Welkin Moon update. While he's still shrouded in a lot of mystery, here's what we know about him so far.

Here's everything we know about Genshin Impact's Durin:

Genshin Impact Durin release date speculation

We believe that Genshin Impact's Durin is set to arrive at some point during the 6.x updates, as part of our journey to Nod-Krai. This is because he appears in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser PV alongside a range of brand-new characters who live in the region.

We also last saw Durin with Genshin Impact's Wanderer and Albedo, both of whom appear in the trailer. While we don't know his rarity, we do know that he will be playable, thanks to his spotlight on social media.

Who is Durin?

While we know very little about Durin's element, weapon, or combat role, we know a lot about his past thanks to his previous appearances in the Summertide Scales and Tales summer event and the version 5.6 Interlude Chapter, Paralogism. If you don't remember this lavender-haired boy, don't worry - we've mostly seen him in his mini dragon form.

Andersdotter of the Hexenzirkel, also known as M, created Durin for her storybook world, Simulanka, which is why he bears the same name as the Khaenri'ahn abyss dragon. M's fellow Hexenzirkel member, Rhinedottir, created the original Durin, as well as Genshin Impact's Albedo, so the latter sees this new Durin as a relative and helps him to gain a human form during the 5.6 Interlude Chapter.

Who are Durin's voice actors?

Hoyoverse's English PV for the Song of the Welkin Moon didn't reveal any of the new characters' voice actors, but we do know who plays Durin in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. Durin's Japanese voice actor is Kobayashi Chiaki, who you might recognize as the Cookie Run: Kingdom character, Sparkling Cookie, and Wuthering Waves' Xiangli Yao.

His Korean voice actor, Kim Ji-yul, voices Clotted Cream Cookie in the same game, as well as various World of Warcraft and Hearthstone characters. Durin's Chinese voice actor, Tao Dian, is widely recognizable, playing Genshin Impact's Hu Tao, Kiana Kaslana in both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Gakuen 2, Amiya in Arknights, and Overwatch 2 characters, D.VA and Mercy.

