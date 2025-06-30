So, fellow travelers, have you tried the latest combat mode? Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught is like the Spiral Abyss' angry big brother, and I've been throwing myself at the harder difficulties to no avail.

The overall thoughts from the community so far are that it's a game mode made for whales, for those lucky enough to max out and C6R5 their five-star characters. If you're not sure what that means, it's where you pull seven copies of the same character and five of their signature weapon to fully unlock their potential.

At the time of writing, a few players have managed to clear the hardest difficulty of the Stygian Onslaught without C6'd teams. A player going by 'OO' cleared difficulty VI with teams made of Genshin Impact's Mavuika, Xilonen, Kinich, Emilie, Skirk, and Furina, with excellent four-stars Iansan and Bennett in the mix as well.

X user 7evennpls used the five-stars above, along with Genshin Impact's Shenhe and Citlali, and four-star Amber lending off-field fire support, for some reason. We're short on off-field options, but not that short.

Another user also went for C0 Citlali and Mavuika in the first round, C0 Varesa with three four-star teammates in the second, then the same full C0 five-star Skirk, Furina, Escoffier, and Shenhe team in the third. It seems like the third difficulty does still require a full five-star team to clear, though.

The key here is that none of the five stars were above C0, so while we were all wringing our wallets trying to get a C1 or C2 Skirk, it turns out we don't have to. Sure, a lot of talent, luck, and restarting go into this, but if you have a bloody good Bennett or an interesting Iansan build knocking around, they can be blessings for your teams.

If you're trying to get more characters, we have the new Genshin Impact codes, and our Genshin Impact tier list is up to date with all the best characters, too.