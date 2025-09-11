Genshin Impact's new merch features the Fatui, and I need it now

The next Genshin Impact merch drop is here, and this time, it's all about the Fatui Harbingers. That's right - the mysterious menaces of Teyvat star in their own line-up of merchandise with everything from coats to collectable cards.

Included in the stunning collection are pairs of glasses with a silver chain, reminiscent of those worn by Genshin Impact's Pantalone himself. There are also winter capes and coats similar to the Fatui Harbingers' attire in the Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, which properly introduced all of them in 2022. The coats are limited edition, so act fast if you want to cover up like Columbina.

Other items you can get your hands on involve cross-body bags, umbrellas, ties, letter sets, all manner of cards, and standees featuring the likes of Scaramouche, Childe, and Arlecchino. And Dottore! Finally, some merch for us Dottore fans.

There's also a series of surprise boxes with cute little round versions of the Harbingers available, so you can actually (sort of) pull for La Signora. These are super cute, and look like something you could get in Pop Mart - hopefully, they come to the West, making it easier for us to get them in the US and UK.

The Frost and Flame series debuts on September 15 in the official Genshin store, which means the Tmall outlet in China. It may come to the US Amazon shopfront, though there isn't confirmation yet. You can find Genshin Impact merch through reseller sites like Animon and Mahou Nippon that transfer goods across the world, though these do take longer with shipping. But, if you're like me and need all the Dottore stuff, it's worth it.

Has this upped your need to traverse Nod-Krai? Us too, so here are the new Genshin Impact codes to help you pull Genshin Impact's Lauma, or save for Genshin Impact's Flins. We know what we're doing…