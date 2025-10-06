Genshin Impact's best ship gets a limited edition namecard, but there's a catch

A new, limited-edition namecard is available for lucky Genshin Impact players, and it features our favorite duo. Whether they're bickering over housework or complaining about the other during their absence at a meal with friends, Kaveh and Alhaitham just can't seem to stay apart - and now they're immortalized in some cute, official artwork.

Known in the fandom as the 'Haikaveh namecard', the card has artwork of Genshin Impact's Kaveh and Alhaitham, wearing the same outfits as in a recent collaboration with KFC. Called 'Celebration: Lavish Gala', the card features a red and white color scheme with the boys' silhouettes facing away from each other. Very moody. Very fitting.

The blurb of the card mentions that "after their masked waltz, the two set their separate schemes into motion". Imagine them, waltzing away under the moonlight. You know… totally just as friends…

There are two different gifts available. One gives the namecard, but the other gets you an adorable aranara pet to float next to you, which has a little red bow on its head - but we're here for the card.

The elusive codes come from FamilyMart locations in Taiwan, which no doubt have been packed with Haikaveh fans for a few days now. The event lasts until October 28, and you can redeem codes until November 11, on all accounts. The code redemption isn't limited to the location where the codes originate from, which is great news for everyone across the world, if you can get your hands on one.

If you do go searching for listings, be careful, as there are a lot of scams out there waiting to get your money. A lot of listings are also sold out, given the popularity of these two. While I totally understand the want for the pretty namecard, remain safe, and put your money toward another Alhaitham constellation.

For anyone who did get the dendro swordsman on the recent Genshin Impact banner featuring almost all of Sumeru, you can check out our in-depth Genshin Impact Alhaitham guide to see how to build him.