Genshin Impact's new teaser image is filled with Mondstadt imagery, but what does it mean

Leakers suggested a lore drop was to appear over the weekend of October 18 for Genshin Impact, and while we sort of got that, it wasn't the video we were expecting. Either way, the graphic is cool, and it's got my lore-brain going a mile a minute.

We know that a new Mondstadt chapter is overdue - as is Venti's second story quest - to bring together more of the lore and characters we've discovered over the years. We're also about to finally meet Varka in Nod-Krai, so perhaps things are gearing up to go back to the start.

Genshin Impact's social media posted a fun, witchy-themed image on October 18, with a caption mentioning the weaving of "beauty, kindness, and wisdom into one path", which completes the "crown of elevation". Mmhmm, yes, totally with you. This is very likely hinting that we'll get a quest or event to do with the circle of witches in the game - the Hexenzirkel. They've been around for a long time and have had a hand in many lore-centric moments.

The image shows a book with items flowing out of it, including a clipboard, Klee's Jumpy Dumpty, Venti's harp, Mona's sigil, a potion flask, a raven icon, and Razor's constellation icon. On top of the named characters, the potion flask signifies Sucrose, the clipboard is for Albedo, and the raven is, of course, for Fischl. There are also roses that could signify Lisa, and a teacup hinting at Nicole, one of the Hexenzirkel members. There's also Alice's hat at the bottom.

These characters all hail from Mondstadt, and all have connections to the Hexenzirkel outside of Alice and Nicole being in it. Klee is Alice's child, Hexenzirkel's Rhinedottir made Albedo who was then adopted by Alice, Lisa - while not being a member - is also a witch, and Venti… well, as the archon, he's definitely got something going on.

According to this leak, Razor, Fischl, and Sucrose are also now officially part of the group. This is likely what the image is about, and we can't wait for more information.

It's likely that the next Genshin Impact update and livestream - after Genshin Impact Nefer's release - will show us a sneak peek and give details on when we can learn more. In the meantime, don't forget to use the new Genshin Impact codes for some extra primogems.