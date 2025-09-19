These Genshin Impact HoYoFair artworks make me wish for more skins

If you're a fan of Hoyoverse games, you may know that each year, there's a content creation event celebrating Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, among the devloper's other games. Fans submit their own artwork, videos, and creations featuring their favorite characters, which often get reposted for those of us around the world to see.

Known as HoYoFair, the event showcases plenty of scrumptious artworks on social media and in a livestream. You can tune into the Genshin Impact-focused stream on September 20, at 8:00 pm (UTC +8) on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

A trailer shows us what to expect, with characters from all regions and updates in new scenarios, art styles, and costumes. The theme this time is 'parallel worlds', whereas previous themes included 'Teyvat film festival' and 'flame fusion music and art festival'.

I highly suggest having a scroll through the artwork already on the HoYoFair X account - some of my favorites include Genshin Impact's Mona with a witchy look, a classic long robe on Zhongli, Neuvillette absolutely serving in an open-shouldered outfit, and the Kamisato siblings wearing some funky white and blue ensembles… And everything about this one, for obvious reasons.

While I'm glad Genshin isn't built around a completely saturated store, I do wish that some more characters got skins. We still only have one five-star skin, for Genshin Impact's Diluc, with 18 four-star skins for characters, including Genshin Impact's Bennett and Yelan, who were most recently added.

I understand why there aren't randomly themed outfits releasing all the time, or any egregious costumes that add nothing, but we could have maybe one or two new looks for people. The archons definitely deserve some fun garb to match their previous lifestyles. Furina even appeared in the main story wearing something different, which would be cool as an extra wardrobe option.

There are rumors about a skin for Genshin Impact's Neuvillette coming in the 6.x Genshin Impact updates, but we'll need to wait and see. In the meantime, don't forget to grab the new Genshin Impact codes for some extra primogems.