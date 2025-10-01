A Genshin Impact theme park may be opening in the future

Many of us have been to Disneyland, and some of us have had the chance to go to Universal Studios to meet Mario, but what if there were a Genshin Impact theme park? Or a Honkai Star Rail park with a life-size Astral Express?

Well, we might be in luck - Hoyoverse, via Cognosphere, has filed a trademark for the name 'Hoyoland'. This comes from Reddit user N3DSdude on r/gachagaming, where a screenshot of the alleged trademark shows the names, application type, date, and applicant.

The trademark is currently under examination, after filing on September 29. Something else to note is that the trademark is from Cognosphere, not Mihoyo, which means the park may not even be in China, as Cognosphere is based in Singapore. There isn't a source for the image, so we can't verify its existence or whether it pertains to a theme park, but let's hope it's real. So let's imagine, for a moment, if it is.

There could be areas themed around all of Teyvat's regions, from Nod-Krai back to Mondstadt, with cafés serving appropriate food in every area. Staff dressed as hilichurls could wander around, and animatronic aranara could greet you in a Sumeru-themed forest. Or, perhaps we could go on a more out-of-this-world adventure in a Honkai Star Rail area where Dan Heng and March 7th join us on Penacony, Jarilo-VI, or the Xianzhou Luofu. Please, let me meet HSR's Jing Yuan in real life.

This wouldn't be the first time that Hoyoverse has put on real-life outdoor events. Earlier this year, in a collaboration with RedNote, a Honkai Star Rail-themed park opened up in Shanghai with statues, cutouts, and more. There have been offline events across the world, from concerts to stores, to restaurant collabs, and more, so a theme park is really the logical next step.

What are you looking forward to most? Meeting Zenless Zone Zero characters, or sharing a cup of Osmanthus wine with Genshin Impact's Zhongli? Speaking of, grab the new Genshin Impact codes to start saving up for the archon's reruns.