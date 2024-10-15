Who is Genshin Impact’s Ifa?

Genshin Impact’s Ifa is the best Saurian vet in Natlan, and also happens to be Ororon’s best buddy. We’ve caught a glimpse of him and heard his voice in the Natlan story quest, but who exactly is he, and will he be playable in the future? Here’s what we know so far.

While you wait for Ifa, be sure to snap up all the new Genshin Impact codes and participate in all the current Genshin Impact events so you can start saving primogems for his Genshin Impact banner. You can also check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see how all the other characters rank.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Ifa.

Will Ifa be a playable character?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm whether Ifa will be a playable character. However, he’s mentioned multiple times in the main story quest, and all of the playable Natlan characters we’ve met so far have voicelines about him. Generally, characters featured in multiple playable characters’ voicelines are playable, so it seems likely.

Similarly, Ifa and his relationship with Genshin Impact’s Ororon seems to mirror the relationship between Genshin Impact’s Kaveh and Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham, where one appears in the story earlier than the other.

Currently, leaks on Ifa are pretty slim, suggesting that he likely won’t be playable within the next few patches. This is supported by the fact that the next few banners already have pretty solid predictions, with several confirmed playable characters due to join the roster in the first half of version 5.x.

However, due to existing patterns in Hoyoverse’s character release schedule, many community members speculate that Ifa will be a five-star pyro DPS, considering the fact that so far the only pyro character from Natlan is Genshin Impact’s Mavuika, and leaks suggest that she’s a pyro sub-DPS.

This would also make sense if Hoyoverse wants Ororon to synergize well with Ifa, as it looks like Ororon is an overload-focused electro sub-DPS. This would be a nice change, as previous character pairs haven’t always synergized well on the battlefield despite having strong relationships and arcs in the story.

Of course, all of this is speculation for now. We’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we get any more info about Ifa’s release date, build, and more.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Ifa?

Ifa is a renowned Saurian vet from the Flower-Feather Clan. In the Natlan story quest, we learn that he’s very close to Ororon, and they appear to live together, seemingly quite far away from the rest of the tribe. They also appear to help each other out with day-to-day tasks. For example, Ifa encourages Ororon and consoles him when he’s struggling with his destiny, then asks Ororon to help him subdue a particularly lively saurian.

Genshin Impact’s Citlali and Ororon also mention Ifa making deliveries for Ororon, dropping off the vegetables he grows for other members of the tribe, and bringing him parcels from Citlali, who Ororon sees as his elder or ‘granny’. The fact that a highly respected and busy vet is running errands for Ororon suggests that they must be pretty close, with Ifa likely taking on such a duty to save Ororon from hanging around people that make him uncomfortable, if his story arc is anything to go by.

Beyond that, we know very little about Ifa, other than the fact that he’s quick and efficient at everything he does. He’s also apparently quite an extrovert despite his isolated living conditions, with Mualani stating that he’s always willing to join in, no matter what you invite him to do.

In terms of etymology, Ifa’s name could be based on Ifá, which is a belief system originating from the region of the Yoruba people. Alternatively, he could be named after Ife, which is a Yoruba name meaning love – which would be pretty cute, considering Ororon’s ancient name is Bidii, which means devotion according to the ancient warrior Sanhaj. Love and devotion. Aww.

What does Ifa look like?

While we don’t have an in-game model yet, the Natlan archon quest does reveal a wooden sign outside what appears to be his and Ororon’s shared house slash Ifa’s vet practice. As you can see above, the sign has a graffiti depiction of a man and a baby version of a Genshin Impact saurain.

If this sign does, in fact, depict Ifa, we can presume that he has white hair, tan skin, and wears an outfit reminiscent of an adventurer, with many fans on Reddit pointing out that he looks a little bit like the late, great Steve Irwin, or even Genshin Impact Bennett’s dad. However, we’ve had no confirmation that the man in the image is definitely Ifa, so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a fully fleshed-out mental image of this mystery man.

Genshin Impact Ifa voicelines

Ifa already has multiple mentions in voice-overs outside of his brief off-screen appearance in the archon quest. Here are all of the character voicelines about Ifa so far.

Genshin Impact’s Kachina

About Ifa: Ifa’s a really amazing sauro-vet! Any little Saurian who sees him comes back and starts living a healthy life! They eat right, sleep well, don’t cause trouble, and basically don’t get sick again! So whenever a Saurian’s looking sick, everyone’s first thought is to ask him to fly over and have a look!

Genshin Impact’s Kinich

About Ifa: I’ve enlisted his services before. It was when Ajaw said he was “ill”… Whatever it was, he was ranting and crying incessantly. So, I figured it only made sense to take him to the best sauro-vet I could find. And he really is a pro. Ajaw wasn’t inside for long, but when Ifa brought him out, he was cured.

Ajaw: Gah… What do you know about medicine! He’s not even a real doctor, he’s a quack! A charlatan! …You weren’t even there, you don’t know what he said! Ugh.

Genshin Impact’s Mualani

About Ifa: Ifa is the best! No matter what we invite him to do, he’s always happy to join. And he’s super quick and efficient at everything, too. If he wasn’t already working as a vet, I think he’d make a pretty great water sports coach. Hmm? Is he from a different tribe? Well, yeah, but that won’t be a problem at all!

Genshin Impact’s Xilonen

About Ifa: Ifa has come to the tribe before to heal some Tepetlisaurs. He is very skilled, and knows how to care for his patients. Even the most rambunctious Saurians will sit quietly when he’s around. Ifa said it’s all thanks to the set of Saurian syringes I made for him. Even without the needle on it, it’s enough to deter any person or Saurian from misbehaving. Would you like to see it? I still have a sample set if you’re interested. Wait here, I’ll go fetch the biggest one… Huh? Why are you backing away? The needle isn’t even attached, it’s completely safe.

Ifa has come to the tribe before to heal some Tepetlisaurs. He is very skilled, and knows how to care for his patients. Even the most rambunctious Saurians will sit quietly when he’s around. Ifa said it’s all thanks to the set of Saurian syringes I made for him. Even without the needle on it, it’s enough to deter any person or Saurian from misbehaving. Would you like to see it? I still have a sample set if you’re interested. Wait here, I’ll go fetch the biggest one… Huh? Why are you backing away? The needle isn’t even attached, it’s completely safe. About Ororon: If two negatives make a positive, then a weirdo in a group of weirdos should just be normal, but Ororon somehow still seems a little off to me. Still, he seems plenty nice as a person. He even had Ifa bring a bunch of fruit and honey to the Children of Echoes, presumably because he thought he had caused too much trouble for us. I had no idea you could get such sweet honey from Phlogiston Aphids, so he must know what he’s doing. *sigh* How can some people be such naturals with plants and animals?

That’s all we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Ifa for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we get more info. In the meantime, be sure to snap up some freebies in Hoyoverse’s other games with our lists of all the new Honkai Star Rail codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes.