Genshin Impact Illuga release date, voice actors, and lore

Unlike its sister games, Genshin still gives us four-star characters - and helpful ones at that. Genshin Impact's Illuga is a lunar-crystallize-based supporter who can make Zibai, Columbina, and more shine in a team based around the elemental reaction. He gets an official introduction in the main story quests, but let's take a look at who he is. By the way, it's pronounced 'it-loo-ah'.

As a four-star, he may be hard to get a hold of - so make sure you use the new Genshin Impact codes for some extra primogems. You can also check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see how we rank all of Nod-Krai's characters.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact's Illuga:

When is the Genshin Impact Illuga release date?

Illuga releases in Genshin Impact on February 3, 2026. He's on the second half of the banner alongside Zibai's debut and Neuvillette's rerun. You can safely use him with both of these characters, which is handy.

Who is Illuga?

Illuga is the third Nod-Krai four-star character, and he provides buffs to the lunar-crystallize reaction between hydro and geo. He can buff geo damage on its own, which is helpful, and gives another option for mono-geo teams. He uses a polearm as a weapon.

He's one of the volunteers that makes up the Lightkeepers, of which Genshin Impact's Flins is also a part. He's the squad leader of the 'Nightmare Orioles', an investigation unit within the Lightkeepers. Illuga's constellation is Oriolus, so this fits him well - in the real world, it's a type of small bird.

Who are Illuga's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Illuga's voice in the game, in different languages:

English - Jonathon Ha

- Jonathon Ha Chinese - Yu Tou

- Yu Tou Japanese - Shuichiro Umada

- Shuichiro Umada Korean - Hwang Dong-hyeon

Shuichiro Umada provides voice acting for Pierre in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, along with embodying Julius in Silver and Blood. Jonathan Ha is known for work in Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Undead Unluck.