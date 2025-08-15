Genshin Impact's next update asks you to have 30 fully built characters

Are you one of those players who build every single character they get? Well, you might have to be based on an update for Genshin Impact's Imaginarium Theater. Leakers Raku and JSM suggest that an expansion for the combat mode is on its way, where you'll need to use between 28 and 32 characters in a new difficulty.

Allegedly, Hoyverse is set to include two more stages, with harder enemies and more teams required. The real challenge will be your team comps, no matter which bosses they decide to add in. I don't know about you, but I don't have enough characters to guarantee 30 usable units each time the Theater refreshes. Each cycle, you get a limited list of characters you can actually use, based on the elements getting a boost that update, and which bosses are featured.

August's roster for the Theater includes electro, cryo, and anemo characters, though some dendro and hydro are usable, too. Even with my Ganyu, Wriothesley, Layla, Neuvillette, and Nahida, it's still a struggle to form enough successful teams for the difficulties with more stages, as I quickly run out of viable options. Or, struggle to clear the first few by using the characters I don't want to save for the last bosses.

According to the leakers, the new stages are not linked to the current difficulties, and you can play them at any time without prerequisites. They're still timed, with a fairly short six-minute time limit. I can't wait for bosses like the Ruin Serpent that disappear underground to appear in a short, timed arena. A new card system may be coming, too, where you get a card each time you complete a run in the Theater, which you can trade between friends.

I hope that this update means we can borrow more than one character from other players' rosters, as using only one just isn't enough. Recently, I used someone's excellent Genshin Impact Citlali, but I need more of those at the top of our Genshin Impact tier list.