Genshin Impact players hate the new interactive messages, but you can turn them off

If you don’t love being swamped by Genshin Impact’s latest interactive feature, then good news: you can get rid of them.

genshin impact messages - the traveler with a tear drop on their face
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Chances are, you're getting stuck into Genshin Impact's latest update, where Travelers finally get to set foot in the icy world of Snezhnaya. While exploration is generally a great time, and there's plenty of new quests to do, there's one thing that's getting us annoyed.

Those darn Dark Souls and Death Stranding-like messages that other players can leave on the ground. They're everywhere. They say anything from helpful hints to greetings to telling you to jump off bridges. The messages are getting to be a lot. Like, way too much. And we're only a couple of days into the Genshin Impact update.

The messages are part of a new gadget's functionality. The Eye of Graeae, something you get as part of the main quest, can do many things. Getting you on the train, placing constructs made of ice, helps you survive the freezing temps… and lets you place two different kinds of signs on the floor. While a few of them are fun, there are just too darn many already.

Well, good news, because you can actually turn them off. You can edit the settings of the Eye while in its menu and choose the construct details option. Heading into the specific settings menu, you have an option to choose whether you receive (and send) Prime Ice Constructs - including the signs - from other players.

the traveler looking at one of the genshin impact messages

In the overworld map, you can also head into the 'Manage Prime Ice Constructs' menu and select which ones to delete, which includes every type of construct. You do have to do this one at a time, though.

However you feel about getting likeable messages from other players in your world, if you need a hand making your way through the latest area, we've got Genshin Impact codes and a Genshin Impact tier list to help you out.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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