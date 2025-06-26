Genshin Impact's KFC collab looks mouth watering, if you're in this one country

Following an initial collaboration in 2021, the Genshin Impact KFC partnership is ready to give you some finger-lickin' good rewards once more. Unfortunately, before you rush out for some Kentucky Fried Chicken, this event is exclusive to China, just like it was in 2021. Still, that won't stop us from longing to see it in the West one day.

Just look at some of the things you can get. We want to have pins featuring Genshin Impact's Alhaitham and Genshin Impact's Kaveh, along with various in-game rewards. Yes, we still have Genshin Impact codes, but we can't help but feel a little bit jealous of all the fans in China who get to dig in.

In the trailer that @hxg_diluc shared on X, you can see various items beyond the pins, including what appears to be acrylic stands and character cards, along with a mask that appears to reveal secrets when you hover it over the cards.

Naturally, you can also expect to get some tasty limited-time food as part of the event. As a KFC connoisseur, I'd love to give the Genshin Impact event food a try.

You know, it would offer a bit of consolation if Hoyoverse introduced this event elsewhere in the world, as Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught, the gacha game's new endgame mode, is already causing all sorts of problems for players. Well, unless you're a whale.

If you want to know more about what's coming up in Hoyoverse's free mobile game, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact banner and Genshin Impact update guides.