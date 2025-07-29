Genshin Impact's Lauma is the first character we get a glimpse of in the teasers showing the sixth region. She seems very mystical and clearly has some magical powers, as we see her turn into a deer. While her color palette is blue and white, she has leaves and flowers on her arms, which coincide with her vision type.

We'll have to wait for her Genshin Impact banner to find out more.

Genshin Impact Lauma release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Genshin Impact Lauma release date speculation

Lauma is likely to release in the 6.0 Genshin Impact update, as she was the first Nod-Krai character we saw in the teaser video during the 5.8 stream. As for which half, we're not certain yet, so check back for more information later.

Who is Lauma?

Lauma has a dendro vision, and it's likely that she'll get a new reaction type for the element, similar to Genshin Impact's Ineffa with her lunar-charged electro reaction. Lauma's also likely to be a five-star, given that she's the first person we see in the Nod-Krai content.

She's a member of the Frostmoon Scions, a faction in Nod-Krai. Their symbol is the horned head of a deer, and they worship the Frost Moon and the Moon Goddess. She seems rather magical, not just because her name means 'fairy' in Latvian.

In Latvia, 'lauma' are magical creatures that appear in the form of animals. This matches perfectly with this Genshin Impact character, as her trailer shows her turning into a centaur-like creature, based on a deer instead of a horse.

Who are Lauma's voice actors?

Lauma's English voice is by Alexandra Guelff, who also gives life to Wuthering Waves' Cantarella. Kuwashima Hoko, who voices HSR's Jingliu, voices her in Japanese, and Jang Chae-yeon plays her in Korean. Interestingly, her Chinese voice actor - Zhang Anqi - played Anna in Frozen and Frozen 2, along with a character in Over the Moon, so her playing Lauma as well seems very on theme.

