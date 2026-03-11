Genshin Impact Linnea release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Genshin Impact's Linnea, an advisor for the Adventurer's Guild stationed in Nod-Krai, is another geo-user with a focus on Moon Wheel reactions. Her Fae origins add a mystery to her, along with her career linking her to one of Teyvat's most prominent organizations.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact Linnea:

Genshin Impact Linnea release date speculation

Linnea will likely release in Genshin Impact during version 6.5, as her drip marketing was released during 6.4. She's the only new character confirmed for this patch.

Who is Linnea?

As mentioned, Linnea is an Advisor for the Adventurers' Guild and is a Snowland Fae hailing from Snezhnaya. Fun fact - there are six types of Fae that come from the icy continent. We're sure to learn more about them as it draws closer. She hasn't made any appearance in-game ahead of her release, so we're excited to meet her.

Her constellation is called Alcyon, and usually, we get a hint about the character, their kit, or lore from the name - Alcyon could refer to a French bike manufacturer, but it's more likely to do with the Alcyoneus galaxy, discovered in 2022.

Which lunar reaction does Linnea do?

Linnea's Moon Wheel (similar to a vision, but from Nod-Krai) is geo, so this means she'll be able to do the lunar-crystallize reaction. If you've seen any gameplay leaks, you'll know that she's to be one of Zibai's best teammates, thanks to her use of the element. As Zibai is an on-field DPS, it's likely that Linnea will be an off-field buffer or sub-DPS.

Interestingly, Linnea has a very similar color palette and outfit shape to Charlotte, Yanfei, and Dahlia, but sadly, the four won't work as a team together outside of the shared aesthetics.

Who are Linnea's voice actors?

At present, none of Linnea's voice actors are confirmed. Check back nearer to her release for more information.