Genshin Impact Lohen release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Want to add to your Mondstadt-themed character collection? Then you're going to need to grab Genshin Impact's Lohen - and maybe his signature weapon, too. He's the latest in the lineup of the Knights of Favonius, and strikes a cool silhouette with a navy and white outfit.

We've got all the new Genshin Impact codes here, so you can save for Lohen, and you can check our Genshin Impact banner guide to see when he's coming up. Our Genshin Impact tier list can help you pick some teammates for him, too.

Here's everything we know so far about Genshin Impact Lohen:

Genshin Impact Lohen release date speculation

Genshin Impact's Lohen will likely be released into the game during version update 6.6. Hoyoverse released his drip marketing, along with Nicole's, in mid-April 2026, pinning them as releases in the next update.

He's likely a five-star, though this is not confirmed yet. Leaks suggest that he may enter the standard banner after his release, but this is also currently a rumor.

Who is Lohen?

Lohen is the Vice Captain of the Knights of Favonius' Ranged Company, and is set to enter the story in version 6's updates, as we find out more about the Knights' involvement in Nod-Krai and Dornman Port.

We saw him before his release in some combat action featuring him in the 6.5 livestream. He uses a cryo vision and a polearm weapon. Interestingly, his banner title is 'Sharpened Arrowhead', and his introductory posts mention that he "rarely uses his bow". This must be why he uses a polearm in combat.

His constellation is Lepus Miles, which translates to Rabbit Knight - a nice nod to his fellow knights Jean and Varka, who have lion and wolf-themed constellations, respectively.

Who are Lohen's voice actors?

Here are Lohen's voice actors:

English - Nick Wolfhard

- Nick Wolfhard Chinese - Lin Jingnan

- Lin Jingnan Japanese - Amasaki Kōhei

- Amasaki Kōhei Korean - Lee Sang-ho

A fun fact for you - his English actor, Nick Wolfhard, is the brother of actor Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things. Nick's previous roles include characters in Once Human, Date Everything!, and Fire Emblem: Engage.