Grab your tin foil hats, get your notebooks, and listen up – we’ve got new Genshin Impact lore hot off the press, and we’re diving in to see what on Teyvat it means. For years now, there have been mentions of moon goddesses, the sky being fake, and stars – maybe this is the beginning of it all coming together.

Hoyoverse posted links to this site on its social media, unveiling the “Song of the Welkin Moon”. You know, the name of the daily log-in bonus you get with a friendly little person on it? Yes. One of the three ancient moon sisters. To save this being an entire essay, you can read up on their lore here.

Unlike the Honkai Star Rail video showcasing Duke Inferno’s posse that all apparently got wiped out off-screen and the video showing IPC members that we’ve yet to meet, this feels like it’s leading to something that will affect the lore of the game. It’s unlike Genshin to just drop lore out of nowhere, so this is likely the beginning of our sneak peeks at Genshin Impact’s Skirk, Nod-Krai, and Snezhnaya lore.

There’s clearly something going on, and it’s likely big, judging by the “please await the turning of the moon, for it will bring new revelations” quote on the teaser site. Clicking on the question mark in the top right confirms that the web page “will be constantly updated”, so stay tuned.

Let’s look at what we know. Recently, mentions of an area called Nod-Krai have appeared in the game. This is a location in southern Snezhnaya, which means it’s likely the first place Travelers will go before heading into the new region. Nod-Krai isn’t as strict and secretive as Snezhnaya, and according to everyone’s favorite merchant Liben, it welcomes people from all over Teyvat. There’s also The Doctor’s Fatui stronghold there, so we’re sure he’ll pop up again.

Why am I talking about Nod-Krai? Well, the area worships a moon deity via statues created by the Frostmoon Scions. And what have we just seen? A moon-themed lore drop from Hoyoverse. Genshin is currently in version 5.4, with 5.5 just around the corner. Usually, versions go up to X.7 or .8, so we’re nearing the time of big events and expansions not related to Natlan, as the archon quest is finished. I highly recommend going to the Genshin subreddit, as there are a lot of lore-posting and theory-crafting moments going on.

Well, we’re very excited for more lore, but to keep us going in the meantime, you can expect a livestream on March 14 showing off the latest Genshin Impact update, Genshin Impact banners, and of course – some Genshin Impact codes. Fun fact: March 14 is meant to be a full moon and lunar eclipse, too…