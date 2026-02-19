Lost in Genshin Impact's lore? One dedicated Traveler has mapped it all out

As we get closer to Snezhnaya, perhaps the final region in Genshin Impact, we need to constantly remind ourselves of the goings on in Teyvat. Thankfully, an incredibly committed Traveler has made a map laying out all the key lore.

Created by Reddit user Historical-Photo2587, and hosted on Mural.co, you can see the entire timeline in bite-sized pieces - with pictures to illustrate points. You can log in to your Mural account if you have one, or view as a visitor, then spend a while reading it all.

Discover where Teyvat's lore truly started some 6.5 thousand years ago and then follow the Traveler's descent and time in Mondstadt, all the way through Liyue and Inazuma, up to recent travels in Natlan and Nod-Krai.

Lore from artifact, item, and weapon descriptions, Genius Invokation TCG cards, enemies, story quests - you name it, every aspect of the game features on this incredible map. This includes the Genshin Impact manga, which is a must-read for any die-hard lore fans.

I, for one, have already spent a while poring over it and have not even made a dent. It's also fun to see other users' cursors zooming around while you're looking at things. A fellow user called Sheep and I spent a good while reading about recently released Zibai.

You can see what's happening and where we're going in our Genshin Impact update guide, which finally introduces Varka as a playable character, and likely a lot of lore surrounding him and the Knights of Favonius.