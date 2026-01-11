Genshin Impact's most mysterious Archon could arrive sooner than you think

Genshin Impact fans have desperately waited for any sign that Snezhnaya's Archon, the Tsaritsa, is on her way, and we may have finally gotten one. One simple line of text on the PlayStation Store banner boldly claims that "Tsaritsa arrives" during the version Luna IV update.

We already know quite a bit about Genshin Impact's next update, which arrives in less than a week, thanks to the version livestream, but the Tsaritsa doesn't show up in any of the marketing materials. As the Archon of Genshin Impact's final region, we've known that she'd show up eventually, but we still don't exactly know when - especially after taking a detour to Nod-Krai before Snezhnaya.

Multiple users on X and Reddit saw the PlayStation Store banner text and verified that it appeared across various languages with the same text - "Tsaritsa arrives." We've tried to recreate this occurrence ourselves, but it seems like Sony has since fixed the issue. This isn't the first time that the storefront has accidentally leaked huge gaming news, either. Prior to Capcom confirming Leon for Resident Evil Requiem, he appeared in a piece of game art on the listing.

Honestly, version Luna IV's Archon Quest seems like a pretty likely place for us to first encounter Genshin Impact's Tsaritsa. Geographically, Nod-Krai is off the coast of Snezhnaya, and the version's plot revolves around three Fatui Harbingers teaming up to take down a fourth. As X user SevyPlays puts it, it's "the perfect opportunity for the Tsaritsa to show up and put her kids in their place."

Personally, I'd love to see Genshin Impact's Dottore smacked out of the sky by the Archon he claims to serve. As we inch ever closer to Snezhnaya, make sure you visit our Genshin Impact codes guide to stock up on primogems to save for the Cryo Archon's arrival, or one of the many other powerful characters on the next Genshin Impact banner.