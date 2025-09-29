Genshin Impact's arcana trading cards are cool, but what do they actually do?

As we move toward a new update for Genshin Impact's Imaginarium Theatre, we get an introduction to more rewards. Though it's not going to be easy to get them, and they don't do much.

On October 1, as part of the next Genshin Impact update, the Imaginarium Theater combat event refreshes, bringing with it some new changes. One of these includes the addition of 'Lunar Arcana', a set of tradeable in-game cards you can get for completing the hardest levels. As in, you need to finish the hardest difficulty - Visionary Mode - to unlock the new Lunar Mode that rewards you with the Arcana, among other things.

You can trade them with other players during co-op mode, using an item from your inventory. This means you can collect more and see what they're about. You can get one per Theater season, so trading will help you pick up any that you're missing. The 'cards' include the classic tarot names like the High Priestess and Magician, themed around Genshin items, and with some lore attached.

The issue is, they don't really do anything. Sure, they look cool, and it's essentially a bragging right that you manage to get them, but they don't add boosts or unlock anything outside of some new achievements.

Even if they unlocked a new profile picture or namecard, it would provide something tangible - perhaps some way of displaying them in a new tab on your profile, or as part of the Serenitea Pot? But, no, instead they stay as part of a hidden collection in your inventory.

Beating the Visionary Mode alone takes a lot of characters, specifically those at the top of our Genshin Impact tier list, so good luck to you all. As for me, I'm saving for Genshin Impact's Flins and further units - use these Genshin Impact codes to do the same.