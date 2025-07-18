Hoyoverse quietly gave us a look at the long-awaited Genshin Impact Mare Jivari area, and seemingly confirmed a theory that's been around for multiple years. I love a lore-dive, so buckle up and let's learn together.

I've been a 'Bennett was born in Mare Jivari' truther since the beginning. Many things matched and, well, would you look at that - we just got our first look at the area in the latest livestream, and what's that? Genshin Impact Bennett's constellation hanging in the dang sky, clear as day. If I was holding a mic, I'd drop it.

The livestream for the 5.8 Genshin Impact update aired on July 18, and showed off the new character Ineffa, Natlan's summer resort, and a look at what appears to be two different versions of Mare Jivari. One is the windless, desolate place we expect, and one is a red-toned version complete with wind and sparks. The red version is where Bennett's Wheel of Misfortune constellation appears.

Let's look at why people think that Bennett, the Mondstadt resident, comes from this area. Baby Bennett was found by the Adventurer's Guild - hence why he joined it - and was raised by its members. In Bennett's second character story, unlocked when you hit level three friendship with him, you find out he was found in a fiery, windy place. Up until the 5.8 livestream, Mare Jivari was described as a windless place covered in ash, but now we know it can actually have gales tearing through it. Also, the ash has to come from some sort of fire.

If that's not enough, Bennett also mentions the area in a poem he wrote for one year's Windblume Festival. In Natlan, there are a lot of broken circle (or wheel?) designs, from the Tablet of Tona to decorations in Ochkanatlan. Also, a fun fact, Natlan-born characters couldn't leave before recent events, without suffering some issues. Issues like a constant parade of bad luck, perhaps? Much to think about.

Now, the boy himself is getting a new Genshin Impact skin in the 5.8 update, and he pops up in the quest associated with the summer patch. I think we'll find out some lore about him and be able to piece together more of his past when Mare Jivari finally lets us in.

So, are you convinced? Either way, exploring this mysterious new area will be fun.